Dremio Recognized as #1 Vendor in Dresner’s 2025 Active Data Architecture Market Study

Santa Clara, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the intelligent lakehouse platform, today announced it has been recognized as a top-ranked vendor in the 2025 Wisdom of Crowds® Active Data Architecture® Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services. Dremio holds the #1 spot in the industry rankings, which are based on confirmed functionality and weighted by collective end-user feedback and the analyst’s observations.

The report evaluates vendors on criteria essential to building a modern active data architecture—such as data integration, cataloging, metadata management, governance, scalability, and semantic layer capabilities. Dremio stood out in multiple categories for its innovation, customer experience, and product capabilities.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leading vendor in this space,” said Read Maloney, Chief Marketing Officer at Dremio. “As organizations race to build agentic applications powered by AI, the ability to deliver governed, real-time, and AI-ready data is becoming the key differentiator. This recognition from Dresner—based entirely on customer feedback—reinforces Dremio’s role in accelerating this shift by providing fast, flexible, and open access to data.”



“Organizations know they need to modernize their data architectures to better support BI/analytics needs, and our research shows a growing interest in active data architecture year over year,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “We congratulate Dremio on their top ranking in this year’s report.”

Dresnerʼs research highlights the increasing urgency for organizations to modernize their data architectures with cloud-native, governed, and scalable platforms. Dremioʼs open lakehouse approach, built on Apache Iceberg and Apache Polaris (incubated), enables customers to unify data from across clouds, lakes, and legacy data warehouses while delivering autonomous performance—all without data movement or vendor lock-in.

To learn more or download the full 2025 Wisdom of Crowds® Active Data Architecture® report, or dresneradvisory.com

About Dremio

Dremio is the intelligent lakehouse platform trusted by thousands of global enterprises like Amazon, Unilever, Shell, and S&P Global. Dremio amplifies AI and analytics initiatives by eliminating the significant and time-intensive process of dataset creation. Designed to help data engineering teams who are already overburdened with disconnected data sources and prolonged iteration cycles with business stakeholders that slow progress, Dremio eliminates bottlenecks by unifying data sources without ETL, simplifying the creation of high-quality, governed datasets, and delivering autonomous performance optimization to accelerate AI. Developed by the original creators of Apache Polaris and Apache Arrow, Dremio is the only lakehouse built natively on Apache Iceberg, Polaris, and Arrow - providing flexibility, preventing lock-in, and enabling community-driven innovation. To learn more visit www.Dremio.com .

