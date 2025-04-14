Richardson Electronics to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 April 23, 2025, to April 24, 2025

LAFOX, Ill., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the green energy, power management, and custom display markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on April 23, 2025, at 11:30 AM PT.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM-12:00 PM PT

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=nC4TsEZhk5uhjbNanJQ7Md

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Richardson Electronics, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: AGENDA

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

