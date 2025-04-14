Terracon Acquires The Transtec Group

OLATHE, Kan., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, announces it has acquired The Transtec Group (Transtec), a leading provider of innovative solutions designed to meet an array of pavement engineering needs.

With offices in Austin, Texas and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Transtec is uniquely positioned to enhance Terracon’s pavement engineering and management consulting services. Terracon’s clients will now have access to Transtec’s specialized pavement engineering, research, testing, and consulting services. Transtec also developed, manufactures and sells COMMAND Center™, one of the longest tenured and best recognized brands in concrete temperature and maturity monitoring. The merger gives Transtec clients access to significantly more resources throughout the U.S.

“Terracon is excited to welcome the Transtec team and share their talents and expertise with our clients across the U.S. who are seeking advanced pavement engineering solutions,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO.

Transtec will immediately become part of Terracon, and the firm will operate as The Transtec Group, A Terracon Company. The transition will be seamless for clients. Transtec will be supported by nearby Terracon offices including locations in Austin, Texas, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Terracon’s corporate resources in the Kansas City area. Transtec is Terracon’s first acquisition in 2025, and its 26th acquisition since the beginning of 2017.

“After 21 years of working together with matching commitments to our coworkers and clients, Transtec and Terracon saw the vision of what we could achieve together. Transtec’s mission has always been to improve the state of the practice in pavement engineering. Becoming a Terracon company enables us to fulfill that mission with exponentially greater impact,” said Dan Rozycki, Transtec president.

Transtec was represented by Eight Quarter Advisors (EQA) of Denver and Boston. "The combination of Terracon and Transtec will provide innovative solutions to help clients looking for advanced pavement engineering solutions,” said Matt Williams, managing director at EQA. “Eight Quarter Advisors is pleased to have introduced and facilitated Transtec and Terracon establishing this partnership, which will be beneficial to all their clients.”



About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 7,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 180 locations nationwide. In 2025, we celebrate Terracon’s 60th anniversary with gratitude to our employees and clients and excitement for the future as Our Adventure Continues. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.