Carry The Load Walks to Honor Fallen Service Members this Memorial May

Dallas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry The Load, a national non-profit veteran and first responder service organization, kicks off its Memorial May campaign on Monday, April 28 through Memorial Day. True to its mission of providing active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families, thousands of individuals will walk in honor and remembrance of fallen service members at Carry The Load events throughout the month.

“Carry The Load first started out of anger and frustration for a nation that we felt had forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL." Since then, our Memorial May campaign has helped provide healing for friends and family of the fallen and keeps their memories alive."

In addition to honoring those who died in active U.S. military service, Carry The Load makes it a point to include first responders as a part of the mission. "It takes both our armed forces overseas and first responders back home to protect our families and communities," says Holley.

How People Can Get Involved

Find a local event at CarryTheLoad.org or Facebook.com/CarryTheLoad.

Register a team, join an existing team, or sign up as an individual.

Upon registration, start fundraising and track miles walked during Memorial May.

People of all ages, family members of the fallen, service members, and civilians are all welcome. Perfect for youth groups, employee engagement, and more.

If you can’t make it to an event, make a tax-deductible donation at CarryTheLoad.org/donate.

Each Memorial May, Carry The Load raises much-needed funds to assist with challenges facing service members, veterans, and their families. Peer-to-peer fundraising and donations go toward strengthening nationwide services such as counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placements, transition, home improvements, education scholarships for children of the fallen, and more. This year’s goal is to raise $1.5 million. Since 2011, Carry The Load has raised $46 million, with 93% of the funds raised going directly to programs.

JPMorganChase is the National Presenting Sponsor of Carry The Load for the 11th consecutive year.

“Carry The Load’s mission serves as a powerful reminder of the true meaning of Memorial Day, and JPMorganChase is proud to support their efforts to ensure our nation’s heroes are never forgotten,” says Mark Elliott, Global Head of Military & Veterans Affairs at JPMorganChase. “Our commitment to the military community is deeply rooted – from hiring nearly 20,000 veterans and over 3,000 military spouses since 2011, to equipping military families and veteran-owned businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Honoring the sacrifice of those who gave their lives means not only remembering them – but supporting the loved ones and communities they served.”

Additional corporate partners include American Airlines; Builders FirstSource; Energy Transfer; FirstNet®, Built with AT&T; Fritos; Government Employees Health Association (G.E.H.A), Jersey Mike’s Subs (Houston); SRS Distribution; TACenergy; and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The VA National Cemetery Administration is a strategic partner for the 8th consecutive year.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Carry The Load has earned a 4/4 Star rating on Charity Navigator and is a designated Combined Federal Campaign charity #20469. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or carrytheload.org/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

