Gray Media Promotes Mark Little to General Manager of KWQC in the Quad Cities

ATLANTA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today the promotion of Mark Little to General Manager of KWQC, the NBC affiliate in Davenport, Iowa, serving the Quad Cities market, effective May 1, 2025. For the past three years, Mark has served as the News Director of WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mark has been a distinguished leader in local television stations for more than 30 years. He has led newsrooms in Missouri, South Carolina, and Mississippi. Through his years of service, Mark has earned Station of the Year, Regional Emmy, and Murrow awards. He has partnered with a local university to establish a news presence in an underserved region of Iowa and has been recognized as one of the first news directors to introduce podcasting for local news.

Mark has served on boards for the American Red Cross and United Way and is a member of RTDNA and IRE. He has spent over 25 years of support and planning of the Dream Home campaign, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research hospital.

