DSV, 1153 - DSV OBTAINS ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SCHENKER

Company Announcement No. 1153



As of today, all closing conditions for DSV A/S’ pending acquisition of the global freight forwarding and contract logistics business DB Schenker operated by Schenker AG and its affiliates (“Schenker”) from Deutsche Bahn AG have been fulfilled, including approval by the European Commission and the expiration of the applicable waiting period in the US. Please refer to announcement no. 1132 of 13 September 2024.

The parties are now able to complete the transaction, which is expected to take place on 30 April 2025.

Due to the expected completion of the Schenker acquisition, the interim results for the first quarter of 2025 for DSV A/S, which is scheduled for 29 April 2025, will be postponed to 30 April 2025, where further details and preliminary financial information related to the acquisition of Schenker will be announced.

Contacts DSV:

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Media

Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, press@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment