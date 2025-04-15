RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-04-15
Start date2025-04-16
Maturity date2025-04-23
Interest rate2.25 %
Offered volume, SEK bn775.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn631.85
Accepted volume, SEK bn631.85
Number of bids20
Percentage allotted, %100.00



