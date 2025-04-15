|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-04-15
|Start date
|2025-04-16
|Maturity date
|2025-04-23
|Interest rate
|2.25 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|775.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|631.85
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|631.85
|Number of bids
|20
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
