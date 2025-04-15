New Book "Build A Business You Love" By Ramsey Solutions CEO and Bestselling Author Dave Ramsey Hits Store Shelves Today

Nashville, Tennessee, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Build a Business You Love,” the new book by Ramsey Solutions CEO and bestselling author Dave Ramsey, is now available in stores. Published by Ramsey Press (ISBN: 979-8887820422), the book retails for $29.99.

In “Build a Business You Love,” Dave Ramsey shares his 30-plus years of building a business from a one-man operation to a $250 million-a-year company with over 1,000 employees and a nationally recognized brand. The book draws on Ramsey’s hard-earned lessons, equipping readers at every stage of business to grow themselves, lead their teams and scale their businesses.

“Running a business is the hardest thing you’ll ever do, but it can also be the greatest thing you’ve ever done,” said Ramsey. “If you’re not careful, you can wind up hating what you’re trying to build. I’m a guy who’s lived it and made it work — someone who’s messed up a lot and gotten back up after being knocked down. This book isn’t theory. It’s the blueprint for building something you can be proud of.”

To help entrepreneurs understand and navigate their journey, Ramsey breaks down the 5 Stages of Business and the 6 drivers of business.

The 5 Stages of Business

Treadmill Operator: Everything in the business relies on you.

Pathfinder: You have a team, but it’s hard to get them on the same page.

Trailblazer: Your business is ready to scale, so it’s time to find some leaders.

Peak Performer: Your business is thriving, but don’t become complacent.

Legacy Builder: You’re creating a lasting impact and building a business that lasts for generations.

The 6 Drivers of Business

Personal: You’re both the problem and the solution.

Purpose: Business is about more than just the bottom line.

People: A unified team is key to winning.

Plan: Success is intentional. It doesn’t happen by accident.

Product: Serve enough people and the revenue will follow.

Profit: Profits fuel your purpose.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, “Build a Business You Love” offers insights designed to help you navigate the journey with confidence and clarity.

For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/build.

