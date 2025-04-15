Aerospike Named Graph Database of the Year in the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc. today announced it has been named Graph DBS Solution of the Year in the annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. This marks the third time that Aerospike’s multi-model database has been honored as a Solution of the Year by these awards.

DB-Engines currently ranks Aerospike as the third most popular graph database in the industry. Aerospike Graph delivers a unique architecture that enables customers to realize exceptional performance using far fewer resources than other options. This lowers costs and power consumption and operates on a much smaller carbon footprint.

“Aerospike Graph enables enterprises to run millisecond-speed queries across massive datasets — ideal for fraud detection, identity resolution, and customer 360 applications,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “It delivers consistent performance at scale while keeping infrastructure lean and efficient.”

Conducted across a 100x range of data sizes, a new benchmark illustrates how Aerospace Graph can effectively store, query, and scale to vast large-scale identity graphs without performance bottlenecks or high costs. In the benchmark, infrastructure costs decreased by 50% as scale dramatically increased from $10/GB at 200GB to just $5/GB at 20TB — providing linear, predictable, and cost-effective scale.

Aerospike Multi-model Database

Aerospike makes it easy to launch in the cloud and choose the right data model for the job—whether document, graph , key-value, or vector search —all within a single, massively scalable real-time database. Developers can build high-performance applications on top of these models using 80% less infrastructure than legacy or point solutions. Aerospike simplifies deployment, cluster management, and monitoring of streamlined operations, freeing developers to focus on innovations rather than operational complexity.

Aerospike previously won Data Breakthrough Awards for In-memory Solution and NoSQL Solution of the Year. Each year, the Data Breakthrough Awards conduct the most comprehensive analysis of the data technology industry. For 2025, over 3,000 nominations from all over the globe were evaluated.

Get started with the 2025 Graph DB Solution of the Year for free here and view the new graph benchmark here .

