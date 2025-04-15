OTC Markets Group Welcomes Blue Moon Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: MOON; OTCQX: BMOOF), a company advancing three brownfield polymetallic projects, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Blue Moon Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BMOOF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to be upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Christian Kargl-Simard, CEO of Blue Moon Metals Inc. “With our zinc-gold-silver-copper Blue Moon Mine in the United States ready for underground exploration and development, we have many US Investors ready to invest in the Company. Our Blue Moon Mine should be producing metals critical to the global economy and national security by the end of this decade, and the OTCQX Market will facilitate that path.”

About Blue Moon Metals Inc.

Blue Moon is advancing three brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway and the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. All three projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com