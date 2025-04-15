Accelerating the Adoption of AI Solutions for the Enterprise - Climb Channel Solutions and Unframe Sign Global Distribution Partnership

-Fresh from a $50M round of investment, Unframe is now eyeing North America and EMEA growth-

-Partnership with Climb will enable resellers and enterprises to access Unframe’s platform and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions at scale-

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions NA , an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), today announced the signing of a new global distribution agreement with Unframe , the all-in-one turnkey AI platform for global enterprises - with a key focus on North America and EMEA.

Fresh from its recent investment announcement where the company raised $50M, Unframe is now expanding its global reach through a new distribution partnership with Climb, which will enable resellers and enterprises across the regions to access Unframe’s platform and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions at scale. The partnership with Climb will now make Unframe’s platform - which is already in use by Fortune 500 companies - accessible via Climb’s global partner network.

This partnership brings together Climb’s global reach and deep channel expertise with Unframe’s unique ability to rapidly deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions. Unframe’s turnkey platform enables businesses to solve their most pressing and specific AI use cases in hours, not months, without requiring fine-tuning, training, or data sharing. The platform integrates securely with any SaaS, API, database, or file, and operates within a company’s existing environment - ensuring full compliance and control. With outcome-based pricing and zero lock-in, organizations can experience and evolve AI solutions risk-free and at speed.

Dale Foster, CEO, Climb said, “As a team we are very pleased to welcome Unframe to the Climb family. We can’t wait to work closely with Larissa and her team moving forwards. The traction Unframe has delivered to date highlights just how effective its technology is and the demand there is in the market. AI is a huge focus for Climb, and we have demonstrated our commitment to supporting partners with the launch of our AI Academy in the DACH region. We will be launching this in the UK&I in the coming weeks too due to the significant interest and uptake we’ve seen from partners in DACH.”

“Our partnership with Climb reflects our shared commitment to making enterprise AI faster, safer, and more accessible,” said Larissa Schneider, COO, Unframe. “By combining Climb’s expansive reach with Unframe’s turnkey platform, organizations can bring tailored AI solutions to life in hours, not months without the typical barriers of complexity, cost, or risk. Together, we’re empowering businesses to unlock AI’s full potential across every team, system, and workflow.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

About Unframe

Unframe is an all-in-one enterprise AI platform headquartered in Cupertino, California, that enables businesses to bring any unique AI use case to life in hours, rather than months. Through its Blueprint Approach, Unframe collaborates with large enterprises globally to implement solutions across observability, data abstraction, intelligent agents, and modernization. Unframe uses outcome-based pricing, allowing customers to experience and evolve any solution they want, risk-free. Unframe is LLM agnostic and doesn't require fine-tuning or training – foundationally changing what is possible for large enterprises seeking scalable, turnkey AI solutions.