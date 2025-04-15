Tims China Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

3.9 Percentage Points Improvement in Company Owned and Operated Store Contribution Margin

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues of RMB332.6 million (USD45.6 million), representing a 12.0% decrease from the same quarter of 2023.

of RMB332.6 million (USD45.6 million), representing a 12.0% decrease from the same quarter of 2023. System sales 1 of RMB345.7 million (USD47.4 million), representing a 7.9% decrease from the same quarter of 2023.

of RMB345.7 million (USD47.4 million), representing a 7.9% decrease from the same quarter of 2023. Net new store openings totaled 76 (12 company owned and operated stores and 64 franchised stores).



totaled 76 (12 company owned and operated stores and 64 franchised stores). Company owned and operated store contribution 2 , previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA, was RMB13.0 million (USD1.8 million), representing a 353.1% increase from the same quarter of 2023.

, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA, was RMB13.0 million (USD1.8 million), representing a 353.1% increase from the same quarter of 2023. Company owned and operated store contribution margin3, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin, was 4.8%, representing a 3.9 percentage points improvement over the same quarter of 2023.



FULL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were RMB1,391.2 million (USD190.6 million), representing a 10.8% decrease from 2023.



were RMB1,391.2 million (USD190.6 million), representing a 10.8% decrease from 2023. Net new store openings for franchised stores totaled 163 in 2024 (120 system-wide net new store openings, as certain underperforming company owned and operated stores were closed and we focused on sub-franchise development).



for franchised stores totaled 163 in 2024 (120 system-wide net new store openings, as certain underperforming company owned and operated stores were closed and we focused on sub-franchise development). Registered loyalty club members totaled 24.0 million members as of December 31, 2024, representing a 29.7% growth from 2023.



COMPANY MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Mr. Yongchen Lu, CEO & Director of Tims China, commented, “2024 marked a pivotal year for the Company, we solidified our differentiated strategic positioning in "Coffee + Freshly Prepared Food", completed the made-to-order renovation of almost all company owned and operated stores, surpassed 24 million registered loyalty club members, and received over 6,200 individual sub-franchisee applications by year-end. In Q4 2024, we celebrated the grand opening of the 1,000th Tims China shop in central Shanghai, where the Tims China story began. This achievement is a testament to Tims China’s enduring presence in the region, and to our ambition for further growth.

Amidst macroeconomic volatility and intense market competition, our team demonstrated great resilience and achieved significant profitability improvements through enhanced operational efficiencies, supply chain optimizations, and rigorous cost controls. 2024 full-year company owned and operated store contribution margin and full-year adjusted corporate EBITDA margin improved by 5.3 percentage points, and 9.9 percentage points year-over-year, respectively.”

Mr. Dong (Albert) Li, CFO of Tims China, commented, “We're committed to further improving our financial performance by refining store unit economics and driving efficiencies at both store and corporate levels. Our sub-franchise business also contributed steady cash flows and profitability. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we continued to improve our company owned and operated store contribution margin and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin by 3.9 percentage points and 0.1 percentage points, respectively. Specifically, our food and packaging costs, labor costs (as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores), and our marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 3.7 percentage points, 2.5 percentage points, and 1.5 percentage points, respectively.”

Mr. Li continued, “Looking ahead, and thanks to our team’s tireless work, Tims China is standing at the turning point to achieve full-year corporate EBITDA breakeven. With profitable growth being front and center of everything we do, we are excited to further enhance our supply chain capabilities and efficiencies, roll out our differentiating made-to-order fresh and healthy food preparation model to drive traffic, finesse optimization of overall store unit economics, and accelerate the expansion of our successful sub-franchising.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were RMB332.6 million (USD45.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB377.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. Total revenues comprise:

Revenues from Company owned and operated stores were RMB270.2 million (USD37.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 17.7% from RMB328.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to closures of certain underperforming stores and a 12.3% decrease in same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was also attributable to a 13.8% decline in the number of orders from 11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 10.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, and a 1.5% year-over-year decrease in average ticket size.

were RMB270.2 million (USD37.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 17.7% from RMB328.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to closures of certain underperforming stores and a 12.3% decrease in same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was also attributable to a 13.8% decline in the number of orders from 11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 10.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, and a 1.5% year-over-year decrease in average ticket size. Other revenues were RMB62.5 million (USD8.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 25.8% from RMB49.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our franchise business as the number of our franchised stores increased from 283 as of December 31, 2023 to 446 as of December 31, 2024.



Company owned and operated store costs and expenses were RMB283.9 million (USD38.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 18.8% from RMB349.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. Company owned and operated store costs and expenses comprise:

Food and packaging costs were RMB84.8 million (USD11.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 26.5% from RMB115.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, as we continue to benefit from higher efficiencies in supply chains and cost reduction on raw materials, logistic and warehousing expenses. Accordingly, food and packaging costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 3.7 percentage points from 35.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 31.4% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB84.8 million (USD11.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 26.5% from RMB115.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, as we continue to benefit from higher efficiencies in supply chains and cost reduction on raw materials, logistic and warehousing expenses. Accordingly, food and packaging costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 3.7 percentage points from 35.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 31.4% in the same quarter of 2024. Rental and property management fees were RMB56.9 million (USD7.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 16.0% from RMB67.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the closure of certain underperforming stores and in line with the revenue trend. Rental and property management fees as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.4 percentage points from 20.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 21.0% in the same quarter of 2024.



were RMB56.9 million (USD7.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 16.0% from RMB67.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the closure of certain underperforming stores and in line with the revenue trend. Rental and property management fees as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.4 percentage points from 20.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 21.0% in the same quarter of 2024. Payroll and employee benefits expenses were RMB54.9 million (USD7.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 26.7% from RMB74.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. Payroll and employee benefits expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 2.5 percentage points from 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 20.3% in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the continuous refinement of staffing arrangements and optimization of store managerial efficiency.



were RMB54.9 million (USD7.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 26.7% from RMB74.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. Payroll and employee benefits expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 2.5 percentage points from 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 20.3% in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the continuous refinement of staffing arrangements and optimization of store managerial efficiency. Delivery costs were RMB28.6 million (USD3.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 5.6% from RMB30.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was in line with the trend of delivery orders. Delivery costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.4 percentage points to 10.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 9.2% in the same quarter of 2023.



were RMB28.6 million (USD3.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 5.6% from RMB30.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was in line with the trend of delivery orders. Delivery costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.4 percentage points to 10.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 9.2% in the same quarter of 2023. Other operating expenses were RMB22.7 million (USD3.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 13.8% from RMB26.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, driven by the cost optimization measures and in line with the revenue trend. Other operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 8.0% in the same quarter of 2023.



were RMB22.7 million (USD3.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 13.8% from RMB26.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, driven by the cost optimization measures and in line with the revenue trend. Other operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 8.0% in the same quarter of 2023. Store depreciation and amortization expenses were RMB36.1 million (USD4.9 million), representing an increase of 3.2% from RMB35.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was attributable to the accelerated amortization of upfront unit fees in relation to the closure of certain underperforming stores; offset by the decrease in the number of company owned and operated stores from 619 as of December 31, 2023 to 576 as of December 31, 2024. Store depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 2.8 percentage points to 13.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 10.6% in the same quarter of 2023.



Costs of other revenues were RMB48.5 million (USD6.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 4.6% from RMB50.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily driven by an increase in the revenues generated from franchise business as the number of our franchised stores increased from 283 as of December 31, 2023 to 446 as of December 31, 2024, offset by the streamlined e-commerce business. Costs of other revenues as a percentage of other revenues decreased by 24.8 percentage points from 102.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 77.7% in the same quarter of 2024 due to higher margins we generated from both franchise business and e-commerce business during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Marketing expenses were RMB13.8 million (USD1.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 35.0% from RMB21.2 million in the same quarter of 2023, driven by our cost optimization measures and higher brand influence. Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 1.5 percentage points from 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.1% in the same quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were RMB76.3 million (USD10.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 23.8% from RMB61.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to: (i) bonus accruals of RMB9.0 million (USD1.2 million) during the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) increase in credit loss of account receivables of RMB9.6 million (USD1.3 million); and (iii) increase in professional fees of RMB13.6 million (USD1.9 million); offset by a reduction of our headquarter headcount and cost optimization measures. Adjusted general and administrative expenses, which excludes reversals of share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.7 million (USD0.1 million), were RMB77.1 million (USD10.6 million), representing an increase of 82.8% from RMB42.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 12.0 percentage points from 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 23.2% in the same quarter of 2024. For more information on the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Franchise and royalty expenses were RMB14.0 million (USD1.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 7.6% from RMB15.1 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was in line with the decrease in system sales. Franchise and royalty expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 0.2 percentage points, from 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.2% in the same quarter of 2024 due to the increase of amortized upfront franchise fees.

Impairment losses of long-lived assets were RMB15.9 million (USD2.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB 89.6 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to the decrease in the number of closures of underperforming company owned and operated stores.

As a result of the foregoing, operating loss was RMB117.2 million (USD16.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a significant reduction compared to RMB218.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a loss of RMB49.4 million (USD6.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB56.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin was negative 14.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an improvement of 0.1 percentage points from negative 15.0% in the same quarter of 2023.

Net loss from continuing operations was RMB138.9 million (USD19.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB297.4 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss was RMB98.0 million (USD13.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB120.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss margin was negative 29.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to negative 31.8% in the same quarter of 2023.

Net gain from discontinued operations was RMB6.5 million (USD0.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of RMB13.8 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net loss was RMB132.4 million (USD18.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB311.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was RMB4.05 (USD0.55) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB9.71 in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was RMB2.99 (USD0.41) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.78 in the same quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits were RMB184.2 million (USD25.2 million), compared to RMB219.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the financing from our founding shareholders, partially offset by cash disbursements on the back of the expansion of our business and store network nationwide and the repayment of certain bank borrowings.

KEY OPERATING DATA

Tims only For the three months ended or as of （Exclude the discontinued business) Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total stores 902 906 907 946 1,022 Company owned and operated stores 619 604 574 564 576 Franchised stores 283 302 333 382 446 Same-store sales growth for system-wide stores 2.6% -13.6% -14.6% -21.7% -13.3% Same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores 2.5% -11.7% -13.8% -20.7% -12.3% Registered loyalty club members (in thousands) 18,545 20,009 21,403 22,815 24,045 Company owned and operated store contribution (Renminbi in thousands) 2,863 2,289 32,429 39,922 12,973 Company owned and operated store contribution margin 0.9% 0.8% 10.1% 13.3% 4.8%

KEY DEFINITIONS

Same-store sales growth. The percentage change in the sales of stores that have been operating for 12 months or longer during a certain period compared to the same period from the prior year. The same-store sales growth for any period of more than a month equals to the arithmetic average of the same-store sales growth of each month covered in the period. If a store was closed for seven days or more during any given month, its sales during that month and the same month in the comparison period are excluded for purposes of measuring same-store sales growth.

Net new store openings. The gross number of new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.

System sales. Gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.

Company owned and operated store contribution (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA). Calculated as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization.

Company owned and operated store contribution margin (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin). Calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.

Adjusted general and administrative expenses. Calculated as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the issuance of certain ordinary shares to CF Principal Investments LLC in November 2022 (the “Commitment Shares”), offering costs related to the ESA (the “ESA Offering Costs”), expenses related to 200,000 of our ordinary shares that may be purchased from our controlling shareholder by a holder of our convertible notes at its option pursuant to the terms of an Option Agreement dated September 28, 2022 (the “Option Shares”), and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs.

Adjusted corporate EBITDA. Calculated as operating loss for continuing operations excluding certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs.

Adjusted corporate EBITDA margin. Calculated as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted net loss. Calculated as net loss for continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs, changes in fair value of convertible notes, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities, loss of the debt extinguishment and gain on disposal of Popeyes business.

Adjusted net loss margin. Calculated as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share. Calculated as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares.

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

On November 26, 2024, Tims China launched its inaugural "Timsgiving" pay-it-forward campaign across all its stores in China, marking the first time this Canadian tradition was introduced in the country. The campaign ran from November 26 to 28 and offered the first customer at each store a free beverage from the Double Series, encouraging them to pay-it-forward by purchasing a drink for the next guest. Over 1,500 people participated, with the longest chain of kindness reaching 30 customers in a row.

On January 13, 2025, Tims China completed the implementation of a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of the Company’s ordinary shares. The reverse stock split was previously approved by the Company’s shareholders on December 20, 2024 and board of directors on December 23, 2024.

On January 28, 2025, Tims China announced that the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc., informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement” pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(1). Therefore, the Company’ ordinary shares are no longer subject to delisting.

On February 18, 2025, Tims China launched its "Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box Series", reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, convenient coffee and warm, healthy food experiences. This new lunch offering, featuring a combination of a bagel sandwich, salad, and coffee, is designated to cater the needs of urban consumers seeking convenient and healthy meal options. It also aligns with the growing demand for healthy Western-style lunches.

On February 26, 2025, Tims China celebrated its sixth anniversary and global coffee chain Tim Hortons’ 61st anniversary by releasing several beloved classics with exciting new twists. Among these, the classic donuts made a huge return with Chinese “Double-Double” upgrade, offering Chinese consumers a special anniversary treat.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) company owned and operated store contribution as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization; (ii) company owned and operated store contribution margin as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores; (iii) adjusted general and administrative expenses as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs; (iv) adjusted corporate EBITDA as operating loss for continuing operations excluding certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs; (v) adjusted corporate EBITDA margin as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues; (vi) adjusted net loss as net loss for continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs, changes in fair value of convertible notes, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities, loss of the debt extinguishment and gain on disposal of Popeyes business; (vii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues; and (viii) adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share as adjusted net loss for continuing operations attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary share. The Company believes company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures.” The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION

This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to USD1.00, the exchange rate in effect on December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any rate or at all.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The Company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) As of December 31,

2023 December 31, 2024

(Unaudited） RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 202,315 152,368 20,874 Restricted Cash - 31,869 4,366 Time deposits 17,165 - - Amount due from related parties - 5,858 802 Accounts receivable, net 27,562 30,526 4,182 Inventories 49,866 37,578 5,148 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 156,855 158,882 21,768 Current assets of discontinued operations 4,857 - - Total current assets 458,620 417,081 57,140 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 665,992 502,159 68,795 Intangible assets, net 110,966 97,019 13,292 Operating lease right-of-use assets 785,437 493,308 67,583 Other non-current assets 63,855 53,967 7,393 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 130,569 - - Total non-current assets 1,756,819 1,146,453 157,063 Total assets 2,215,439 1,563,534 214,203 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings, current 538,233 381,263 52,233 Accounts payable 219,775 223,838 30,666 Contract liabilities 40,715 39,678 5,436 Amount due to related parties 52,002 48,117 6,592 Convertible notes, at fair value - 473,716 64,899 Operating lease liabilities 189,835 178,115 24,402 Other current liabilities 291,715 191,205 26,194 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 63,558 - - Total current liabilities 1,395,833 1,535,932 210,422 Non-current liabilities: Bank borrowings, non-current 5,266 - - Convertible notes, at fair value 420,712 464,847 63,684 Contract liabilities 5,272 8,022 1,099 Amount due to related parties 94,200 - - Operating lease liabilities 653,659 380,075 52,070 Other non-current liabilities 8,637 7,673 1,051 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 54,289 - - Total non-current liabilities 1,242,035 860,617 117,904 Total liabilities 2,637,868 2,396,549 328,326 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 10 10 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,807,715 1,818,421 249,123 Accumulated losses (2,256,424 ) (2,668,505 ) (365,584 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,492 9,185 1,258 Treasury shares - - - Total (deficit) equity attributable to shareholders of the Company (427,207 ) (840,889 ) (115,202 ) Non-controlling interests 4,778 7,874 1,079 Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (422,429 ) (833,015 ) (114,123 ) Commitments and Contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) 2,215,439 1,563,534 214,203





TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Company owned and operated stores 328,242 270,152 37,010 1,389,641 1,188,293 162,796 Other revenues 49,656 62,473 8,559 170,365 202,865 27,792 Total revenues 377,898 332,625 45,569 1,560,006 1,391,158 190,588 Costs and expenses, net: Company owned and operated stores Food and packaging 115,340 84,797 11,617 486,359 374,086 51,250 Rental and property management fee 67,712 56,854 7,789 289,556 241,425 33,075 Payroll and employee benefits 74,868 54,880 7,519 304,545 231,542 31,721 Delivery costs 30,291 28,584 3,916 116,449 119,171 16,326 Other operating expenses 26,400 22,745 3,116 118,634 95,036 13,020 Store depreciation and amortization 34,953 36,074 4,942 138,735 129,614 17,757 Company owned and operated store costs and expenses 349,564 283,934 38,899 1,454,278 1,190,874 163,149 Costs of other revenues 50,886 48,532 6,649 149,692 153,612 21,045 Marketing expenses 21,169 13,764 1,886 96,679 64,849 8,885 General and administrative expenses 61,662 76,321 10,455 325,259 210,323 28,814 Franchise and royalty expenses 15,103 13,952 1,911 57,063 57,761 7,913 Other operating costs and expenses 8,968 315 43 28,872 10,794 1,479 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,624 431 59 16,404 4,147 568 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 89,635 15,901 2,178 111,427 56,287 7,711 Other income 3,311 3,338 457 11,743 8,408 1,152 Total costs and expenses, net 596,300 449,812 61,623 2,227,931 1,740,239 238,412 Operating loss (218,402 ) (117,187 ) (16,054 ) (667,925 ) (349,081 ) (47,824 ) Interest income 3,200 982 135 14,183 3,203 439 Interest expenses (6,659 ) (3,706 ) (509 ) (20,420 ) (22,448 ) (3,075 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (16,158 ) (933 ) (127 ) (16,772 ) 3,484 477 Loss of the debt extinguishment - - - - (10,657 ) (1,460 ) Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration (32,437 ) - - (26,106 ) (16,941 ) (2,321 ) Changes in fair value of convertible notes (26,909 ) (17,413 ) (2,386 ) (58,281 ) (65,874 ) (9,025 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (83,966 ) - - Changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities 60 - - 19,654 - - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (297,305 ) (138,257 ) (18,941 ) (839,633 ) (458,314 ) (62,789 ) Income tax expenses (97 ) (616 ) (84 ) (97 ) (2,115 ) (290 ) Net loss from continuing operations (297,402 ) (138,873 ) (19,025 ) (839,730 ) (460,429 ) (63,079 ) Discontinued operations： Income/(loss) from discontinued operations（including gain on disposal of Popeyes business RMB70,665 thousand in 2024) before income taxes (13,757 ) 6,485 888 (33,196 ) 51,444 7,048 Income tax expenses - - - - - - Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations (13,757 ) 6,485 888 (33,196 ) 51,444 7,048 Net loss (311,159 ) (132,388 ) (18,137 ) (872,926 ) (408,985 ) (56,031 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 925 (830 ) (114 ) 3,324 3,096 424 Net Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company -from continuing operations (298,327 ) (138,043 ) (18,911 ) (843,054 ) (463,525 ) (63,503 ) -from discontinued operations (13,757 ) 6,485 888 (33,196 ) 51,444 7,048 Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share (9.71 ) (4.05 ) (0.55 ) (28.41 ) (12.70 ) (1.74 ) Net loss (311,159 ) (132,388 ) (18,137 ) (872,926 ) (408,985 ) (56,031 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain on short-term investment, net of nil income taxes - - - 3,585 - - Fair value changes of convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes 7,731 (1,282 ) (176 ) (2,117 ) (1,495 ) (205 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income - - - (5,719 ) - - Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 13,098 (16,577 ) (2,271 ) 8,742 (10,812 ) (1,481 ) Total comprehensive loss (290,330 ) (150,247 ) (20,584 ) (868,435 ) (421,292 ) (57,717 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non- controlling interests 925 (830 ) (114 ) 3,324 3,096 424 Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (291,255 ) (149,417 ) (20,470 ) (871,759 ) (424,388 ) (58,141 )





TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities (80,565 ) (31,629 ) (4,333 ) (196,130 ) (39,667 ) (5,434 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (67,939 ) 13,222 1,811 59,999 (8,037 ) (1,101 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (119,602 ) 9,800 1,343 80,833 26,004 3,563 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 9,938 (3,891 ) (533 ) 19,808 2,350 322 Net increase/(decrease) in cash (258,168 ) (12,498 ) (1,712 ) (35,490 ) (19,350 ) (2,651 ) Cash at beginning of the period 461,755 196,734 26,952 239,077 203,587 27,891 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of year 203,587 184,236 25,240 203,587 184,237 25,240 Less: Cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations at end of year (1,272 ) - - (1,272 ) - - Cash and Restricted cash at end of the period 202,315 184,237 25,240 202,315 184,237 25,240





TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data) A. Company owned and operated store contribution For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues - company owned and operated stores 328,242 270,152 37,010 1,389,641 1,188,293 162,796 Food and packaging costs - company owned and operated stores (115,340 ) (84,797 ) (11,617 ) (486,359 ) (374,086 ) (51,250 ) Rental expenses - company owned and operated stores (67,712 ) (56,854 ) (7,789 ) (289,556 ) (241,425 ) (33,075 ) Payroll and employee benefits - company owned and operated stores (74,868 ) (54,880 ) (7,519 ) (304,545 ) (231,542 ) (31,721 ) Delivery costs - company owned and operated stores (30,291 ) (28,584 ) (3,916 ) (116,449 ) (119,171 ) (16,326 ) Other operating expenses - company owned and operated stores (26,400 ) (22,745 ) (3,116 ) (118,634 ) (95,036 ) (13,020 ) Store depreciation and amortization (34,953 ) (36,074 ) (4,942 ) (138,735 ) (129,614 ) (17,757 ) Franchise and royalty expenses - company owned and operated stores (10,768 ) (9,319 ) (1,277 ) (44,730 ) (39,420 ) (5,401 ) Fully-burdened gross (loss) profit - company owned and operated stores (32,090 ) (23,101 ) (3,166 ) (109,367 ) (42,001 ) (5,754 ) Store depreciation and amortization 34,953 36,074 4,942 138,735 129,614 17,757 Company owned and operated store contribution 2,863 12,973 1,776 29,368 87,613 12,003 Company owned and operated store contribution margin 0.9% 4.8% 4.8% 2.1% 7.4% 7.4% B. Adjusted general and administrative expenses For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024

2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ General and administrative expenses from continuing operations (61,662 ) (76,321 ) (10,455 ) (325,259 ) (210,323 ) (28,814 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 6,351 (741 ) (102 ) 68,078 519 71 Professional fees related to financing programs 678 - - 28,519 10,464 1,434 Impairment losses of rental deposits 12,471 - - 12,471 2,457 337 Adjusted General and administrative expenses (42,162 ) (77,062 ) (10,557 ) (216,191 ) (196,883 ) (26,972 ) Adjusted General and administrative expenses as a % of total revenue 11.2% 23.2% 23.2% 13.9% 14.2% 14.2% C. Adjusted corporate EBITDA and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating loss from continuing operations (218,402 ) (117,187 ) (16,054 ) (667,925 ) (349,081 ) (47,824 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 43,959 44,243 6,061 163,155 167,721 22,978 Share-based compensation expenses 6,351 (741 ) (102 ) 68,078 519 71 Impairment losses of rental deposits 12,471 - - 12,471 2,457 337 One-off expense of store closure 6,009 7,909 1,084 6,009 11,090 1,519 Professional fees related to financing programs 678 - - 28,519 10,464 1,434 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 89,635 15,901 2,178 111,427 56,287 7,711 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,624 431 59 16,404 4,147 568 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (56,675 ) (49,444 ) (6,774 ) (261,862 ) (96,396 ) (13,206 ) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin -15.0% -14.9% -14.9% -16.8% -6.9% -6.9% D. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss margin For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss from continuing operations (297,402 ) (138,873 ) (19,025 ) (839,730 ) (460,429 ) (63,079 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 6,351 (741 ) (102 ) 68,078 519 71 Professional fees related to financing programs 678 - - 28,519 10,464 1,434 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 89,635 15,901 2,178 111,427 56,287 7,711 Impairment losses of rental deposits 12,471 - - 12,471 2,457 337 One-off expense of store closure 6,009 7,909 1,084 6,009 11,090 1,519 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,624 431 59 16,404 4,147 568 Loss of the debt extinguishment - - - - 10,657 1,460 Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration 32,437 - - 26,106 16,941 2,321 Changes in fair value of convertible notes 26,909 17,413 2,386 58,281 65,874 9,025 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - 83,966 - - Changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities (60 ) - - (19,654 ) - - Adjusted Net loss (120,348 ) (97,960 ) (13,420 ) (448,123 ) (281,993 ) (38,633 ) Adjusted Net loss Margin -31.8% -29.5% -29.4% -28.7% -20.3% -20.3% E. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2024

2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss from continuing operations to shareholders of the Company (298,326 ) (138,043 ) (18,911 ) (843,054 ) (463,525 ) (63,503 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 6,351 (741 ) (102 ) 68,078 519 71 Professional fees related to financing programs 678 - - 28,519 10,464 1,434 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 89,635 15,901 2,178 111,427 56,287 7,711 Impairment losses of rental deposits 12,471 - - 12,471 2,457 337 One-off expense of store closure 6,009 7,909 1,084 6,009 11,090 1,519 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,624 431 59 16,404 4,147 568 Loss of the debt extinguishment - - - - 10,657 1,460 Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration 32,437 - - 26,106 16,941 2,321 Changes in fair value of convertible notes 26,909 17,413 2,386 58,281 65,874 9,025 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - 83,966 - - Changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities (60 ) - - (19,654 ) - - Adjusted Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (121,272 ) (97,130 ) (13,306 ) (451,447 ) (285,089 ) (39,057 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share 32,124,164 32,494,265 32,494,265 30,848,340 32,444,772 32,444,772 Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share (3.78 ) (2.99 ) (0.41 ) (14.63 ) (8.79 ) (1.20 )

1 System sales is calculated as the gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.

2 Company owned and operated store contribution, is calculated as fully burdened gross profit4 of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation & amortization.

3 Company owned and operated store contribution margin, is calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.

4 Fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to company owned and operated store contribution, was a loss of RMB23.1 million (USD3.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB32.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.