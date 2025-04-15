Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RFR) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 19.96%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RFR) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RFR), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RFR), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.96% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Retail Forecasting and Replenishment landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RFR) Platforms

In an age where retail volatility, supply chain disruptions, and evolving consumer behavior challenge even the most mature retailers, retail forecasting and replenishment has become a strategic imperative. No longer confined to inventory balancing, today’s solutions are infused with AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics, enabling businesses to predict demand with higher precision, automate replenishment decisions, and respond dynamically to market shifts. From fashion and grocery to big-box retailers and specialty stores, enterprises are leveraging intelligent forecasting platforms to minimize stockouts, reduce markdowns, optimize working capital, and enhance customer satisfaction.

According to Dharun R, Analyst at QKS Group, “Retail forecasting and replenishment is no longer about historical trends, it’s about predictive agility. Modern AI-powered solutions are enabling retailers to sense demand, adapt instantly, and orchestrate supply with surgical precision. In a hyper-competitive retail landscape, this capability is not just a differentiator, it’s foundational to survival.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional RFR platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional RFR platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top RFR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top RFR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in RFR solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in RFR solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming retail forecasting and replenishment to improve demand accuracy, optimize inventory levels, and automate replenishment decisions.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Anaplan, Antuit.ai, Aptos, Blue Yonder, Centric Software, Impact Analytics, Kinaxis, Logio, Manhattan Associates, o9 Solutions, Oracle, RELEX Solutions, Retalon, SAS, Solvoyo, Symphony AI, ToolsGroup.

Why This Matters for RFR Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of retail forecasting and replenishment solution providers, these insights are critical for uncovering new growth avenues, sharpening product differentiation, and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. As retailers prioritize demand agility and supply chain resilience, vendors must ensure their platforms offer scalable intelligence, real-time adaptability, and AI-driven precision that translate into measurable business impact and ROI

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on RFR market

on RFR market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the RFR market

report on the RFR market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

