Premion Expands Omnichannel and Ad Tech Capabilities to Drive Cross-Channel Performance and Fuel Next Growth Phase

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premion, the leading premium CTV/OTT advertising solution for regional and local advertisers, today announced the launch of its expanded capabilities and new tools for advertisers to execute and optimize campaigns across channels. With the integration of Octillion, Premion has further strengthened its purpose-built local CTV platform and demand side platform (DSP) to drive full-funnel outcomes.

Premion’s DSP transforms local CTV advertising with a privacy-focused, cookieless platform that enhances audience targeting and campaign performance across channels, while a powerful device graph enables seamless identity resolution. Unified attribution tools allow brands and agencies to track the full customer journey and optimize outcomes in multi-touch marketing campaigns.

“Consumers have embraced streaming for its convenience, choice and control, making CTV the fastest-growing ad channel. Advertisers want that same flexibility in buying CTV while optimizing spend and performance across channels, whether through managed services or programmatic buying,” said Daniel Spinosa, president at Premion. “Publishers are also eager to unlock more local revenue, and with expanded capabilities powered by our DSP, we’re providing innovative solutions that meet these needs, creating a win-win for all.”

Expanded Omnichannel Advertising Solution for Advertisers

Premion’s DSP seamlessly integrates CTV into a broader omnichannel strategy, allowing advertisers to combine CTV with video, audio, display, and retargeting for a unified approach.

Simplified Co-Op Advertising to Maximize Performance

Premion’s Co-Op advertising solution revolutionizes traditional co-op models by eliminating campaign competition and enhancing return on ad spend (ROAS). Co-Op advertising is a powerful yet often underused strategy to amplify CTV campaigns. By sharing advertising costs among brand partners, co-op programs reduce spend, increase exposure, and ensure consistent branding across locations, enabling brands to achieve more with less.

Strengthened Publisher Relationships to Drive Local Revenue Growth

Premion continues to expand its partnerships to include all major publishers, many of whom are new to the local CTV space. By providing access to differentiated demand, Premion offers publishers a scalable solution that complements their national direct sales efforts while unlocking new revenue opportunities in local markets.

Achieved TAG Platinum Status for Brand Safety and Fraud Protection

Brand safety has always been foundational to Premion’s platform. Reinforcing its leadership in delivering a trusted advertising environment, Premion has achieved “TAG Platinum” status, recertified for the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal and the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, and earned the TAG Certified Against Malware Seal for the first time from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG).

“Local relevance is a top priority for advertisers, and we’ve supercharged our ad-tech capabilities to drive automation, enhance data-rich targeting, and unify attribution. Local differs from national, and with our DSP, we’re delivering the precision, flexibility, and expertise that set Premion apart,” added Spinosa.

About Premion

Launched in 2016 by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), Premion is an industry-leading premium CTV/OTT advertising platform for regional and local advertisers. Gray Television, Inc. acquired a minority stake in Premion in 2020. With the scale to reach streaming TV viewers in all 210 U.S. DMAs, Premion’s platform is purpose-built with a local-first approach, delivering CTV and omnichannel advertising with tailored campaign performance that prioritizes premium content, brand safety, advanced targeting, and measurable outcomes. A 16-time CTV industry award-winner, Premion was recognized in 2024 with the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards for Best Ad Targeting Solution and the Digiday Media Award for Best Use of Audience Insights. In 2023, Premion was awarded the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data, the Cynopsis Measure Up Award for Outstanding Brand Safety Strategy, and the ITVT Award for Achievement in Advanced Advertising. The company earned "TAG Platinum" status and is certified by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for Brand Safety, Against Fraud, and Against Malware. For more information, visit www.premion.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Annmarie Gatti

VP Marketing

929-512-4105

agatti@premion.com