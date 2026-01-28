TEGNA Expands Local News Offering with First-of-Its-Kind Mobile App Delivering Thousands of Original Mobile Videos Daily from Trusted Local Reporters & Weather Teams

Launch markets show 10x increase in video consumption

Powered by TEGNA’s 24/7 story-first newsrooms, the new mobile app provides real-time access to the most important local stories as they unfold

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), a leading local news and technology company, announced today the launch of new mobile apps across 50 markets – delivering up-to-the-minute coverage of news and weather stories from trusted local journalists and meteorologists. Thousands of original daily mobile videos in a scrolling vertical feed are personalized for users based on their individual preferences to keep them connected to the local stories that matter most to them.

TEGNA’s new mobile apps are fueled by the company’s transformation of its local stations into 24/7 story-first newsrooms, built to capture and deliver local stories in real time as they unfold.

“Our audiences rely on us for credible, local coverage that helps them stay connected to their communities and make informed decisions in the moment. That’s why we’ve reimagined our newsrooms as story-first operations, built for speed and accuracy around the clock – not just fixed broadcast timeslots. This app is an expression of our local newsroom of the future, where great local journalism meets people exactly where they are, on the devices they use throughout the day,” said Adrienne Roark, Chief Content Officer, TEGNA.

The new mobile app first launched in four beta markets – Atlanta, Denver, Indianapolis, and Seattle – and is available for download in both the App Store and Google Play Store, with other TEGNA markets launching on a rolling basis over the next few weeks.

The new app is already delivering strong results. Video plays are up more than tenfold during the testing period, and user sessions have increased by 40%.

“By emphasizing digital design and the user experience, we’re delivering what audiences truly want: real-time, easy-to-watch video updates from trusted local reporters and weather teams,” said Dhanusha Sivajee, Chief Experience Officer. “We’re encouraged with the early audience response and plan to release new mobile features on a regular basis tied to the valuable feedback we receive from our users.”

“To make true 24/7 news coverage across all screens possible, we had to reimagine the software powering our local teams from end-to-end,” said Kurt Rao, Chief Technology Officer. “Employing cutting-edge technology has unlocked more time for the teams to create original content for streaming and mobile.”

Key features of TEGNA’s new mobile app include:

Elegant design and fast video and image load times;



Localized onboarding and active customization so users can quickly set location, interests, and notification preferences for the topics they care about most;



A personalized home feed that surfaces the most important local news and weather stories in real time, tailored to each user;



Story summaries that combine text, visuals, and related coverage so people can choose to skim, watch, or dive deeper into any story;



A social‑native vertical video player that offers an immersive, scrollable feed of short original clips from local reporters and meteorologists;



Best‑in‑class local weather with customizable forecasts, maps, and alerts powered by station meteorologists;



Topic exploration hubs that highlight in‑depth coverage of key local and national priorities, including politics, public safety, education, sports, and community life;



Premium integrated advertising solutions that give brands new ways to reach highly engaged, local mobile audiences;



Profile and account tools that let users manage preferences, save stories, and receive alerts across devices.



About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people monthly across the web, mobile apps, connected TVs, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

mmcmahon@tegna.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

703-873-6747

investorrelations@TEGNA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eb0f4df-01ea-41e8-bb41-220fbc893e92