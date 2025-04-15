Atsign Revolutionizes Remote Access with "Invisible RDP" Powered by NoPorts Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leader in pre-emptive security solutions and infrastructure, announced its groundbreaking approach to remote access with "Invisible RDP," powered by its innovative NoPorts technology. With cyber threats targeting vulnerable Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) services escalating, Atsign offers a paradigm shift in security by rendering RDP servers and other critical infrastructure completely undetectable to external threats.

Traditional remote access methods rely on open inbound ports, creating a visible pathway for malicious actors to discover and target systems. This fundamental design flaw has been the root cause of countless ransomware attacks and data breaches exploiting RDP vulnerabilities.

Atsign's NoPorts technology eliminates this inherent risk by closing all inbound ports. Instead of waiting for a connection attempt to initiate security protocols, NoPorts establishes secure, peer-to-peer connections only after successful, out-of-band authentication. This means that RDP servers protected by NoPorts are simply invisible to unauthorized scans and probes – "they can't attack what they can't find."

Key Benefits of Atsign's Invisible RDP

Eliminates Attack Surface - By closing all inbound ports, NoPorts removes the primary entry point for RDP-based attacks.

Pre-Authentication Security - Connection is only established after robust authentication, preventing unauthorized access attempts.

Unparalleled Stealth - RDP servers become invisible to external scanning and discovery.

Simplified Security Management: Reduces the complexity and overhead associated with managing open ports and traditional perimeter security.

Enhanced Resilience: Significantly minimizes the risk of exploitation from both known and zero-day RDP vulnerabilities.



"The persistent threat landscape demands a fundamental change in how we approach remote access security," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. "NoPorts represents that change. By making critical infrastructure components like RDP servers invisible, we are effectively taking them off the map for cybercriminals. This isn't just about better security; it's about fundamentally eliminating entire classes of attacks."

Atsign's NoPorts technology is not limited to RDP. It provides a secure and invisible connectivity layer for a wide range of applications and services, offering an enhanced approach to data privacy and security in an increasingly interconnected world.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating attack network surfaces. Built on Atsign's atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

