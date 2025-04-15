MAPS Announces MDMA-Assisted Therapy Education Event For Ukrainian Mental Health Practitioners

Nearly 60 Ukrainian therapists will attend the event at no cost, learning fundamentals and best practices for psychedelic-assisted therapies

More than 300 practitioners from more than 30 countries have completed MAPS’ International Therapist Education Program

Psychedelic-assisted therapies in conflict zones will be a session highlight at Psychedelic Science 2025



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization at the vanguard of the psychedelic movement since 1986, is bringing its International Therapist Education Program (ITE) to Ukraine. The event is organized in collaboration with the nonprofit Ukrainian Psychedelic Research Association ( UPRA ) and will take place from April 28 to May 4 in Lviv, Ukraine.

Students will gain foundational knowledge of psychedelic-assisted therapies including the inner-directed therapeutic approach; facilitating preparation, medication, and integration sessions; building a strong therapeutic alliance; and addressing complex topics such as therapeutic touch, suicidal ideation, and the dynamics of transference and countertransference.

The program will be led by Marcela Ot'alora G. MA, LPC, and Bruce Poulter RN, MPH, lead researchers in MAPS-initiated clinical trials with decades of experience working with trauma. As lead educators, they have been educating and training therapists who work on clinical trials around the globe. The additional teaching staff (TAs) are Ukrainian and alumni of MAPS’ ITE program.

Our mission has always been to bring healing to as many people as possible, and there is an urgent need to support those living and working in the heart of conflict. Trauma doesn’t wait — and the earlier it’s addressed, the better the chances for long-term resilience. We are honored to support Ukrainian therapists in building their capabilities to care for others using the tools of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Rick Doblin , Ph.D., Founder & President, MAPS

MAPS is subsidizing the participation of the 55 Ukrainian therapists enrolled in the program, enabling them to attend the event at no cost. Live translators will support the event and all materials, including the MDMA-Assisted Therapy Treatment Manual , have been translated into Ukrainian.

This is the first ITE program of 2025 and the seventh since its inception in 2023. Since its launch, more than 300 practitioners representing more than 30 countries, including Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to name a few, have completed the program.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has created an unprecedented mental health crisis, with millions suffering from trauma and PTSD—many unresponsive to traditional treatments. This urgent need demands innovative approaches like psychedelic-assisted therapy. Despite Ukraine’s conservative stance and lack of psychedelic research history, we’re building international collaborations and training initiatives to bridge this gap. With careful regulatory oversight and growing professional momentum, Ukraine could not only adopt these therapies safely and ethically, but also become a regional leader—and ultimately, a global hub—for psychedelic research and treatment innovation.

Oleh Orlov, Co-Founder, Ukrainian Psychedelic Research Association

Psychedelic-assisted therapy for conflict zones and societies in crisis will be a topic explored at the upcoming Psychedelic Science 2025 Conference , the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by MAPS in Denver from June 16-20th.

NOTE

The materials for this program have been translated from the original English version. While the Ukrainian Psychedelic Research Association worked with a skilled translator to create the translation, MAPS and its affiliates do not warrant or make any assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy of the translation and have no responsibility for any inaccuracies or errors. Please refer to the original English version if any questions arise regarding the accuracy of the information in the translated version.

MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, nor any other psychedelic-assisted therapy, has been established for the treatment of any mental health condition. No treatment works for everyone; all treatments, even in clinical settings, carry risks.