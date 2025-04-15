TuneIn Partners with Visteon to Continue Global In-Vehicle Availability Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, today announced a new partnership with Visteon , a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, to integrate TuneIn's comprehensive selection of global radio stations and podcasts into Visteon's automotive app library. As part of the partnership, TuneIn will initially launch in select regions, with plans to roll out to additional vehicles and countries.

TuneIn offers the largest catalog of live radio, podcasts and audiobooks worldwide. This partnership gives drivers 24/7 access to over 100,000 radio stations, millions of podcasts and 100,000 audiobooks—all through Visteon’s app library.

“Our partnership with TuneIn significantly enhances the range of audio content available through our in-vehicle app library,” said Rishita Bachu, Director of Product Management at Visteon. “We look forward to bringing TuneIn to more vehicles across India and APAC, delivering a richer entertainment experience to drivers.”

Visteon is a global automotive technology company advancing software-defined mobility through innovative solutions. As part of its digital cockpit strategy, Visteon's AllGo connected services platform enables an in-vehicle app store ecosystem, bringing popular applications directly to drivers and passengers, creating more connected and enjoyable vehicle experiences.

“Visteon shares our commitment to enhancing the in-vehicle experience, making them a natural partner to align with to expand our global footprint,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This integration gives drivers seamless access to our growing catalog of live audio, offering an unparalleled selection of entertainment options.”

Over the past year, TuneIn has significantly ramped up its global in-vehicle availability through new partnerships with automotive OEMs and manufacturers worldwide, including Great Wall Motor, one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

TuneIn is currently available through more than 200 connected devices and automotive brands, including Tesla, Rivian, Great Wall Motor and XPENG. For more information, visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Visteon:

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

