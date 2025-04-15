Confluent Health Honors Physical Therapy Leaders for Service to Patients and Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, recently celebrated local outpatient clinics and clinic directors for demonstrating exceptional leadership, community service and dedication to the highest patient care standards. The recipients were honored at the coveted Excellence in Leadership Awards program at a company celebration in Houston, Texas.

"Our Excellence in Leadership Awards recognize remarkable individuals and Partner Brands who consistently deliver exceptional care to patients and have strengthened their communities," said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health. “I am in awe at the talent and passion found across Confluent Health and celebrate our award winners. These leaders take our mission of ‘doing meaningful work that impacts lives’ to an unmatched level. They are making a difference by providing top-tier clinical services, fostering strong community relationships and ensuring their clinics thrive. We are proud to celebrate their contributions and the impact they have made."

2025 Excellence in Leadership Awards recipients:

Newcomer Team Leader of the Year: Dr. Thomas Houck, PT, DPT, of Shea Physical Therapy (Corpus Christi, Texas), earned the Newcomer Team Leader of the Year Award. This honor recognizes outpatient Clinic Directors in their first 18 months of leadership who exhibit exceptional adaptability, strong leadership, and a commitment to clinic success. Under Houck’s guidance, Shea Physical Therapy achieved remarkable improvements in operations, quality, and compliance while fostering strong relationships with both staff and the local community.

Team Leader of the Year: The Team Leader of the Year Award was presented to three outstanding Clinic Directors: Dr. Dalton O’Brien, PT, DPT, SCS, of ProRehab Physical Therapy (Louisville, Kentucky); Dr. Devin Trachman, PT, DPT, MTC, OCS, of Physical Therapy Central (Edmond, Oklahoma); and Dr. Juliana Meeker, DPT, OCS, of Elite Physical Therapy (Pineville, Louisiana). Each of these leaders has demonstrated exceptional commitment to Confluent Health’s strategic initiatives, professional development and creating thriving environments for both staff and patients. Their dedication to fostering a culture of excellence has set a high standard for leadership across the organization.

Partner Brand of the Year: The Partner Brand of the Year Award recognized outpatient clinics that exemplify excellence across quality, operations, growth and culture. Physical Therapy Central (Oklahoma), Shea Physical Therapy (Corpus Christi, Texas) and ACCESS PT (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and North Carolina) were honored for their significant growth and expansion—either geographically or through enhanced capabilities—enabling them to serve more patients and improve mobility and quality of life across the communities they serve. Each of these brands has demonstrated an exceptional ability to align with Confluent Health’s strategic goals while driving meaningful impact in their communities.

Community Partner of the Year: In recognition of its outstanding contributions beyond the clinic, ProRehab, Inc. (Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Western and Central Kentucky) was awarded the Community Partner of the Year Award. This award honors a Partner Brand that actively engages with and supports its local communities through events, education, fundraising and non-profit partnerships. ProRehab, Inc. has built a reputation for excellence in physical and occupational therapy while being deeply committed to the communities it serves. Through meaningful partnerships, community involvement and a focus on local educational programs, ProRehab, Inc. has earned the trust and loyalty of its patients.

Ring of Honor: Dr. Bridgit Finley, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, was honored as the 2025 Ring of Honor inductee, a lifetime achievement award recognizing her extraordinary contributions to the field of physical therapy and her pivotal role in the success of Confluent Health and Physical Therapy Central. Finley’s visionary leadership helped shape Physical Therapy Central into one of Oklahoma’s most successful physical therapy organizations, employing over 500 people and serving 338,000 patients annually. With her recent retirement, Finley leaves a lasting legacy of excellence, community impact and inspiration for future generations of physical therapists.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Greenwell

270-668-7886

cgreenwell@goconfluent.com