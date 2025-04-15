Customers Speak the Truth: Automox Recognized for Transparency and Customer-Centric Excellence

AUSTIN, TX, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, achieved three significant industry recognitions, reinforcing its commitment to integrity, transparency, and delivering unmatched value to IT teams. The company has officially been verified as a Trusted Seller on TrustRadius, announced as a leader in the endpoint management category by G2, and certified as Customer Favorable by TermScout. This recognition reinforces Automox as the trusted name in endpoint management.

The Trusted Seller verification from TrustRadius acknowledges companies that prioritize accurate product information and ethical review practices. This program, which builds on the foundation of TrustRadius’ previous TRUE initiative, certifies that Automox demonstrates transparency, responsiveness, and unbiased engagement in customer reviews and feedback.

This distinction grows as G2 has released its Spring 2025 reports, where Automox is a grid leader in the overall category and mid-market. Automox also earned a high performer badge in the enterprise market and the highest user adoption in the small business market, emphasizing Automox’s commitment to a product that can scale across business sizes.

Adding to its accolades, Automox has been recognized as Customer Favorable by TermScout. This certification focuses on clear, equitable contract terms, minimizing complexity and fostering trust with customers. Automox leads the endpoint management space in crafting agreements that prioritize collaboration and reduce the administrative hurdles IT professionals typically face.

“Receiving these distinctions from TrustRadius, G2, and TermScout affirms our ongoing focus on reliability and customer trust,” said Tim Lucas, CEO of Automox. “Our mission is to empower IT professionals by making endpoint management simple and efficient. These achievements highlight our customer-first approach and validate how we’re driving transparency and building meaningful relationships across the industry.”

Automation and transparency are at the core of Automox’s values. These latest recognitions reflect the company’s work in simplifying IT operations while fostering customer confidence. Automox continues to set the standard for clarity, reliability, and efficiency, supporting IT operations teams to achieve more with less complexity.

