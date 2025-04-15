NVIDIA Blackwell GeForce RTX Arrives for Every Gamer, Starting at $299

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 family of GPUs, including two graphics cards that deliver neural rendering and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture innovations for every gamer — starting at just $299.

The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 graphics cards feature NVIDIA DLSS 4, full ray tracing, neural rendering and NVIDIA Reflex technologies for exceptional performance and image quality.

“The RTX 5060 family offers gamers next-generation performance and AI-enhanced visuals starting at $299,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Powered by the advanced NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and featuring DLSS 4 technology in over 100 games, this new class of GPUs elevates gaming with stunning visuals, high frame rates and quick responsiveness.”

DLSS 4 Now in 100+ Games

The GeForce RTX 5060 family includes DLSS 4 capabilities such as Multi Frame Generation and Super Resolution, as well as NVIDIA Reflex to reduce latency. More than 100 games now feature these AI-powered enhancements. Blockbuster titles like Alan Wake 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy boast stunning ray-traced visuals at over 100 frames per second (fps) on maximum settings.

Boosting Creative Workflows

The RTX 5060 family can also serve as a powerful companion for creators. Equipped with Blackwell FP4 Tensor Cores and ninth-generation NVIDIA NVENC encoders, the GPUs can enhance creative workflows for livestreamers, video editors, 3D artists and others.

Introducing GeForce RTX 5060 Laptops

In addition, the GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU has arrived, bringing enhanced gaming and creative capabilities to laptops. Built with the Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4, the GPU ensures every gamer and creator can enjoy 144 fps and 8K 4:2:2 color format video editing. GeForce RTX 5060 laptops can deliver double the frame rates and lower latency compared with previous-generation models — and are coming in a broad range of designs and sizes as thin as 14.9 millimeters.

Availability

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, equipped with 16GB or 8GB graphics memory, will be available starting April 16 at $429 and $379, respectively.

GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will be available starting in May at $299.

Stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models will be available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC, and in desktops from system builders including Falcon Northwest, Infiniarc, MAINGEAR, Mifcom, ORIGIN PC, PC Specialist and Scan Computers.

Laptops equipped with GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPUs will be available from every major manufacturer beginning in May, starting at $1,099.

Find full specifications and additional details on the NVIDIA GeForce webpage.

