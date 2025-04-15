Metrc Announces In-Person Events in Illinois to Prepare Licensees for Track-and-Trace Transition

LAKELAND, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced it will host in-person roadshows throughout Illinois to help licensed businesses prepare for the state’s transition to Metrc as the track-and-trace system of record.

The Illinois events will include important information to help licensees get up and running quickly while making the most of Metrc, ensuring a smooth and complete market transition by the end of June 2025. Sessions will cover how to gain access to the system and set up your business, as well as best practices for operational success. There will also be a live Q&A to address questions from attendees. Metrc will host the following sessions for all license types. Illinois licensees can secure tickets, free of charge, at the links below.

April 21, 2025 (Carbondale)

AM Session (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) PM Session (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) ​

April 23, 2025 (Springfield)

AM Session (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) PM Session (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) ​

April 24, 2025 (Chicago)

AM Session (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) PM Session (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) ​

Following these roadshows and as part of Metrc’s phased onboarding approach, credentialing will open on April 25, allowing all licensees to access the system. Cultivation Centers, Craft Growers, and Infusers should get credentialed as soon as possible after this date, followed by Dispensaries (recommended to move over beginning May 1).

To aid Illinois in its comprehensive social equity initiatives, Metrc has also partnered with the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) to host educational sessions on track-and-trace technology, helping licensees navigate regulatory compliance. Additionally, Metrc is collaborating with Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) to co-develop patient education content, ensuring patients are informed about the benefits and safeguards of regulated cannabis products. These partnerships, in addition to others, aim to support minority communities and foster a more knowledgeable cannabis industry.

Additionally, Illinois licensees will have access to the newly launched Metrc Retail ID™ functionality. This provides businesses with the option to generate QR codes for item-level identification and allows consumers with a smartphone to scan and access product information such as origin, authenticity, lab results, and more. In addition to providing transparency benefits for consumers, Metrc Retail ID™ reduces waste by eliminating the need for secondary labeling and acts as an inventory identifier through point-of-sale.

For more information, please visit: Metrc Illinois Partner Page , CROO website , IDFPR , and IDOA .

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 29 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

Metrc Media Contact:

Mattio Communications

metrc@mattio.com