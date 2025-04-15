Scotlynn Soars to #17 in North America’s Top Brokerage Firms Ranking

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn has made a major leap in the Transport Topics 2025 climbing from #31 to #17 among North America’s Top Brokerage Firms. This impressive jump reflects the company’s continued growth, innovation, and commitment to service excellence.

The momentum didn’t stop there—Scotlynn also rose in Top 100 Logistics Companies rankings, securing the #40 spot, up from #70 in 2024. These advancements highlight the company’s strategic focus on delivering efficient, reliable, versatile, and cost-effective shipping solutions across the continent.

“Our people, with their critical thinking, proactive communication, and deep expertise, are the reason we deliver”, said Scott Biddle , CEO and President.

Scotlynn’s rise in the rankings is fueled by its dedication to quality, innovation, and unmatched customer service. As a North American leader in logistics, Scotlynn continues to push the boundaries of managed transportation , delivering excellence at a larger scale—one shipment at a time.

The rankings are compiled by Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), a trusted leader in supply chain research and consulting. A&A’s annual “Top 3PL” lists are based on its Who’s Who in Logistics guide, which evaluates third-party logistics providers by their capabilities, performance, and industry impact.

Scotlynn is a premier provider of transportation, logistics , and produce services, serving clients across North America. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, Scotlynn continues to set the standard in a competitive industry.

