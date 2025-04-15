Carahsoft Partners with Altair to Expand U.S. Public Sector Access to Advanced Simulation Data Analytics and AI Solutions

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, has entered a strategic partnership with Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Altair’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Collaborating with Altair aligns with Carahsoft and its reseller partners’ commitment to empowering the Public Sector to swiftly and smoothly realize their goals," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "This partnership will speed up procurement processes and increase accessibility for Government agencies who need more advanced data analytics and AI technology."

Altair converges AI data analytics, high-performance computing (HPC) and simulation to meet the U.S. Government’s rapidly evolving technological needs. It offers a multitude of solutions that leverage computational intelligence to assist Government agencies in creating more efficient and sustainable products and processes.

Government customers can now leverage the powerful Altair RapidMiner platform for data preparation, AI development, orchestration and automation, and utilize the robust Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform—all designed to transform complex data into actionable intelligence. This strategic partnership enables agencies to optimize mission-critical processes, accelerate technological innovation and maintain the highest standards of security and compliance.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Altair as we aim to better serve the U.S. Public Sector," said Jason Napolitano, Senior Vice President, Americas, at Altair. "Carahsoft's extensive reach and expertise in this market will enable us to deliver our innovative solutions to a broader audience."

Altair’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 673-3645 or Altair@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Altair’s solutions here.

For more information about Carahsoft visit https://www.carahsoft.com and for more information about Altair, visit https://www.altair.com/partners/.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com