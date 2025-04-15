Intelerad Welcomes Eric Grunden as New Chief Customer Officer

Raleigh, NC, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software, today announced that Eric Grunden has joined the organization as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Grunden will lead initiatives to enhance the client experience, improve support systems, and drive operational excellence across all client-facing teams. His leadership will ensure improved service delivery, strengthen client relationships, and support healthcare providers in realizing lasting value from Intelerad’s solutions.





With nearly 30 years of experience in client success, professional services, and operations, Grunden has a proven track record of driving client satisfaction, optimizing service delivery, and scaling high-performing organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in further strengthening Intelerad’s commitment to providing an exceptional client experience.





“At Intelerad, our commitment to our clients goes beyond providing powerful imaging solutions, we are dedicated to delivering a seamless, responsive, and supportive experience at every touchpoint,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad. “Eric’s leadership and deep expertise in client success will be instrumental in strengthening our client relationships, enhancing the client’s experience, and ensuring healthcare providers have the support they need to focus on what matters most – delivering answers to patients.”





Before joining Intelerad, Grunden served as Chief Customer Officer at Uptempo, where he successfully led client support, professional services, education, and client success. During his tenure, he unified client-facing operations across three acquisitions, significantly improving retention, service delivery timelines, and service offerings through strategic partnerships. Prior to Uptempo, he held leadership roles at ResMed, Civitas Learning, and Greenway Health.





“Exceptional technology is just the beginning – true success comes from delivering an experience that makes our clients feel supported, empowered, and confident in their partnership with us,” said Eric Grunden, Chief Customer Officer of Intelerad. “I’m excited to work alongside our talented teams to improve every aspect of the customer journey, ensuring that healthcare providers can rely on Intelerad not just as a solution, but as a trusted extension of their team.”





To learn more about Intelerad and its innovative solutions, visit Intelerad.com.



About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading medical imaging software platforms for the healthcare industry. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and elevate patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.