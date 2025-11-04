Intelerad Expands Strategic Alliance with AWS to Advance Enterprise Imaging in the Cloud

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad , a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) , today announced an expanded strategic alliance to deliver a unified, cloud-native medical imaging infrastructure using AWS HealthImaging . AWS HealthImaging is a HIPAA-eligible service that helps healthcare organizations and their software partners store, transform, and share medical imaging data in the cloud at petabyte scale.

Through this strategic alliance, Intelerad is advancing its leadership in cloud-based medical imaging by adopting AWS HealthImaging as a core component of its imaging data infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on building a multi-tenant architecture hosted entirely on AWS, consolidating key infrastructure for Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and image-sharing workflows into a single, unified backend designed for enterprise scalability.

“This strategic alliance is about more than building a platform—it's redefining the future of enterprise imaging,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad. "Together with AWS, we are developing a cloud-native, integrated solution that will deliver scalability, resilience, and interoperability. By harnessing the power of AI and cloud technology, we’ll help healthcare organizations simplify their infrastructure, accelerate access to imaging data, and unlock new possibilities for innovation in patient care."

Intelerad’s imaging platform will enable healthcare organizations to stream medical images directly from cloud storage with low latency, reducing delays and costs caused by traditional data transfers. The platform will feature modern application programming interfaces (APIs) for seamless connectivity with other systems, support secure sharing of imaging data across organizations, and serve as the catalyst for future AI-driven workflows and advanced data sharing.

“Intelerad demonstrates the transformative potential of managed services like AWS HealthImaging for our customers,” said Dr. Rowland Illing, Global Chief Medical Officer, AWS. “We are helping healthcare providers deliver patient care faster and more efficiently by taking on the work of managing infrastructure. Intelerad’s platform will provide clinicians fast access to images, save costs, and support a future where innovation is built in from day one.”

This expanded collaboration is expected to deliver measurable benefits to healthcare providers, including faster access to imaging data from acquisition through long-term storage, reduced IT operational costs, improved system reliability, and simplified infrastructure management. It also extends Intelerad’s broader strategy to provide cloud-native, interoperable solutions that help healthcare organizations leverage the latest advancements in medical imaging technology while preparing for growth and innovation in the years ahead.

