Intelerad Supercharges InteleHeart™, a Reimagined Cloud-Native Cardiology Workflow Solution

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad , a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, today announced the next generation of InteleHeart, a reimagined, all-in-one cardiology platform that unifies viewing, reporting, analytics, and workflow orchestration in a single solution. By bringing fragmented systems together, InteleHeart gives cardiologists, clinical leaders, and care teams a whole picture of patient cardiac health, enabling them to streamline operations and make faster, more confident decisions that improve patient outcomes.

Cardiology departments today often rely on siloed systems that force clinicians to toggle between platforms to access patient data, imaging studies, and reports. The result is delays, a greater risk of errors, and rising staff burnout from repetitive manual entry. InteleHeart directly addresses these challenges by consolidating all cardiovascular information into a single, connected platform. Clinicians get a complete view of each patient’s cardiovascular health history with relevant prior data that eliminates the need for multiple tools, reduces reporting time, and provides deeper insights to support more personalized treatment.

In addition to its clinical impact, InteleHeart tackles the financial and operational strain many hospitals and health systems face from redundant infrastructure and staffing shortages. By eliminating costly software licenses and reducing administrative workloads, the platform frees care teams to devote more time to patient care. In high-cost environments, such as the cardiac catheterization laboratory, these efficiencies drive better resource utilization, reduced wait times, and measurable savings across the entire enterprise.





“InteleHeart represents a significant turning point for cardiology care and workflow management,” Intelerad President Morris Panner said. “By removing the barriers that exist today, we help clinicians see the whole picture, so they spend less time chasing information to make decisions. The results include faster turnaround times, more personalized treatment, stronger collaboration across provider teams, and measurable cost savings that allow organizations to reinvest in better care.”





In a competitive landscape, no other solution matches the breadth and powerful integration capabilities of InteleHeart. With cloud modernization and optimized deployment planning, the innovative platform delivers unparalleled scalability and reliability required by today’s clinicians.

Piedmont Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading not-for-profit health systems, has been a long-standing partner with Intelerad through its use of the company’s established cardiology offering.



Dr. Venkateshwar Polsani, a cardiologist at Piedmont, said the team is excited about the enhanced solution, noting that the InteleHeart platform stands out for its focus on efficiency, patient-centered care, and innovation, which directly align with Piedmont’s mission and future needs.





“Efficiency is critical in cardiology, and we’re excited to have InteleHeart save our physicians valuable time by seamlessly integrating with other solutions to consolidate cardiac imaging, reporting, and workflows into a single platform. The solution’s highly performant viewer helps us to remain both efficient and at the forefront of cardiovascular care,” Dr. Polsani said. “And as an institution dedicated to providing timely access to quality healthcare, we value how InteleHeart provides us with a wide and deep view into the patient health history.”

InteleHeart serves multiple healthcare environments, from enterprise health systems that require comprehensive patient data access to imaging and diagnostic centers seeking enhanced collaboration capabilities. Research and academic institutions that leverage the solution to standardize structured reporting across clinical specialties can boost coordination between researchers and clinicians, allowing for faster and more accurate completion of studies.

