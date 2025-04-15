AvePoint Launches Risk Posture Command Center to Improve Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for Organizations Worldwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced the launch of its Risk Posture Command Center within the AvePoint Confidence Platform, a single pane of glass to help organizations enhance their data security posture management (DSPM) with faster decision making and proactive risk mitigation. The Risk Posture Command Center adds to AvePoint’s growing repertoire of Command Centers available in the AvePoint Confidence Platform, all designed to provide business and IT leaders with the insights and recommended actions necessary to understand, manage, and mitigate potential vulnerabilities across their digital ecosystem.

Today’s organizations continue to struggle with fragmented views of their data landscape, navigating multiple dashboards and third-party tools to obtain critical components of DSPM including data security, cloud backup, policy management, insights, and operational intelligence. 86% of organizations cannot balance their data security needs with business objectives, and when it comes to using AI, 47% of IT leaders are either not very confident or have no confidence at all in their organization’s ability to manage security and access risks.

AvePoint's Risk Posture Command Center eliminates this complexity, offering an intuitive interface that not only delivers immediate visibility into an organization’s risk posture, but also provides actionable recommendations. This powerful combination enables organizations to quickly understand their data landscape and take precise, informed actions to enhance data protection and security within the AvePoint Confidence Platform.

“For years, AvePoint has built engines to help our customers improve their risk postures, but now, with the AvePoint Risk Posture Command Center, we’re making that easier to see and act upon, within one single pane of glass,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. “As data complexity threatens to overwhelm even the most sophisticated teams, we're providing a clear path forward, transforming potential data sprawl into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, reduces risk, and unlocks agility for every organization.”

The AvePoint Risk Posture Command Center arms organizations with:

Early Threat Detection: Comprehensive ransomware detection capabilities.

Comprehensive ransomware detection capabilities. Protection at a Glance: A unified view of data protection status, with a centralized dashboard displaying backup health and identifying potential data oversharing risks.

A unified view of data protection status, with a centralized dashboard displaying backup health and identifying potential data oversharing risks. Compliance Confidence: Insights into potential compliance vulnerabilities.

Insights into potential compliance vulnerabilities. Data Intelligence in Action: A visual representation of the data landscape, to offer actionable intelligence for risk mitigation and next steps for enhanced data protection and security.

A visual representation of the data landscape, to offer actionable intelligence for risk mitigation and next steps for enhanced data protection and security. Generated Recommended Insights: Information to take immediate action on vulnerabilities and security risks.



Released earlier this year, the AI Confidence Command Center was AvePoint’s first Command Center, helping organizations assess the security and success of their AI investments. Its features allow organizations to evaluate their overall adoption performance of Microsoft 365 Copilot and understand change management success from enablement to adoption, while also noting potential risk factors.

“AvePoint's Command Centers are more than a technology solution – they are a strategic transformation engine. By breaking down the traditional silos between technical teams and business leadership, these dashboards create a universal language of data intelligence,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “What was once confined to IT departments can now drive board-level strategy, turning raw data into a powerful narrative of organizational health, risk management, and future potential.”

To learn more about the newly launched Risk Posture Command Center visit the AvePoint website.

About AvePoint:

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. This filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information:

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143