BoldSign® by Syncfusion® Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Sales

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that its electronic signature solution, BoldSign®, has been named to review site G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards . Out of 4,500 products in the running for the 2025 Best Sales Software list , BoldSign ranked 30th.

“We’re seeing an acceleration in adoption because organizations large and small need the best business tools available,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “As a bootstrapped company with nearly 25 years of steady growth and expertise in enterprise tools, we can truly dedicate ourselves to our most important stakeholders: our customers.”

Additional Bold product-specific updates are detailed below.

BoldSign

BoldSign has seen significant growth in user adoption levels as well as consistently high customer ratings and retention numbers. According to the company, customers who switch from other e-signature solutions save 60% on average.

In addition to the Best Sales Software award, BoldSign was ranked first in G2’s Spring 2025 Small-Business Usability Index for E-Signature report .

Bold BI®

After unveiling eight feature updates in 2024, including the Bold BI AI Assistant and Q&A widget, the business analytics platform’s most recent update includes enhanced security features and added support for additional data source connectors. Bold BI’s AI Assistant leverages advanced AI algorithms to analyze data, automate processes, and provide real-time actionable recommendations.

Additionally, Bold BI was recognized in G2’s Spring reports for having earned the highest Ease of Admin rating among small business users in the Embedded Business Intelligence category.

BoldDesk®

Syncfusion now offers BoldDesk for Startups to provide qualifying organizations with a 12-month license for its help desk and customer support software, in addition to an existing offer for nonprofits, charities, and NGOs. BoldDesk’s feature updates continue to enhance customization, AI utilization, integration, and automation.

Bold Reports

Syncfusion offers a no-cost business analytics course for Bold Reports trial users. For more information or to enroll in the course, visit the Udemy learning platform . Recent feature updates include new filters, expanded integration support, and enhancements to the report designer and viewer functions.

Syncfusion’s Bold products are designed for seamless deployment—on-premises, in the cloud, or embedded—across .NET, JavaScript, and other tech stacks. All four platforms are built with robust security, developer-friendly APIs, and enterprise-grade scalability. With continued investment in AI features, analytics, and integrations, Syncfusion is committed to supporting the growing demand for agile, secure, and customizable platforms across tech-driven industries.

For more information about low- or no-cost options for BoldSign, Bold BI, BoldDesk, Bold Reports, and developer component suite Essential Studio, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem/ .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion® is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. The Syncfusion Essential Studio® suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,900 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI® and Bold Reports® for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign®, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk®, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 35,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

