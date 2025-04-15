Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

15 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of Debra Bailey, a PDMR, arising from awards granted under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 15 April 2025 (the Award Date). The number of Shares subject to the awards has been calculated by reference to the average closing share price of the Company over the three Dealing Days prior to 24 March 2025, discounted to reflect the absence of “dividend equivalents” applicable to the awards to arrive at a price of £3.5768.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following the Award Date. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these awards.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personDebra Bailey
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Information Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of Awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
Nil97,852
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
97,852



Aggregated price: Nil

e. Date of transaction15 April 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


Recommended Reading

  • April 15, 2025 07:11 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Holding(s) in Company

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of...

    Read More
    Holding(s) in Company
  • April 15, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36015 April 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares