LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

15 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of Debra Bailey, a PDMR, arising from awards granted under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 15 April 2025 (the Award Date). The number of Shares subject to the awards has been calculated by reference to the average closing share price of the Company over the three Dealing Days prior to 24 March 2025, discounted to reflect the absence of “dividend equivalents” applicable to the awards to arrive at a price of £3.5768.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following the Award Date. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these awards.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Debra Bailey 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Information Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of Awards c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume Nil 97,852 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

97,852







Aggregated price: Nil



e. Date of transaction 15 April 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.