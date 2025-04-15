MEF Standards-Based SASE Certification Gains Momentum in $28B Market

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cybersecurity threats escalate and enterprise IT demands more resilient, cloud-integrated networking, MEF, a global industry association of enterprises and network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, is convening experts for a live webinar on Tuesday, April 22 to explore how standards-based certification for SASE and SD-WAN is helping providers and enterprises align on trust, performance, and scale.

The session, “Gain a Competitive Edge with MEF-Certified SASE & SD-WAN,” will feature Joe Skorupa, the former Gartner analyst who co-authored the original SASE framework and helped define one of the most transformative concepts in enterprise networking—now projected to reach $28 billion in global market size by 2028.

Skorupa will be joined by technical and industry leaders from MEF and CyberRatings.org to examine how MEF’s SASE Certification Program supports interoperability, security assurance, and streamlined enterprise procurement.

WHAT:

Webinar – Gain a Competitive Edge with MEF-Certified SASE & SD-WAN

This webinar will explore how MEF’s standards-based certifications across SASE, SD-WAN, SSE, and Zero Trust are addressing pressing needs in network security, application performance, and cloud integration. Topics include:

How certification accelerates enterprise vendor selection and sales cycles

What rigorous, independent testing reveals about service performance and resilience

Why industry-wide frameworks are critical for building scalable, secure NaaS ecosystems



WHEN:

Tuesday, April 22

7am PST/10am EST

Register here.

SPEAKERS:

Joe Skorupa, Strategic Advisor, MEF Technical Advisory Board; Former Gartner VP and Co-Author of the SASE Architecture

Daniel Bar Lev, Chief Product Officer, MEF

Ian Foo, Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Product, CyberRatings.org

Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, MEF



WHY IT MATTERS:

As enterprises seek certified, future-ready solutions to combat evolving threats and streamline operations, MEF’s certification program provides a standardized approach to evaluating and validating SASE and SD-WAN offerings. With insight from some of the industry’s most respected voices, this session offers technical depth and strategic context for professionals covering enterprise IT, telecom, cloud, and cybersecurity.

RESOURCES:

MEF’s State of the Industry Report: SASE

SASE Certification Overview

www.MEF.net

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of enterprise and service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Melissa Power

MEF

pr@mef.net