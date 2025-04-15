NEWTON GOLF Company Expands Tour Presence with Key Appointments Across Professional Tours

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NEWTON GOLF Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, has announced the appointment of Andy Harris and Jeff Opheim as Tour representatives for the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour. Additionally, Company Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Aki Yorihiro will take on a key role as Tour Representative for the LPGA and PGA TOUR Champions, further strengthening the brand’s presence across the professional golf landscape.

“We’re thrilled to have such seasoned professionals in these key roles,” said Greg Campbell, Newton Golf’s Executive Chairman. “The professional tours are not only a powerful validation ground for our technology—they’re also a critical source of swing data and performance feedback that drives our product development process. With this team in place, we’re now laser-focused on growing our ambassador portfolio across the LPGA, Korn Ferry, and PGA Tours, while continuing to expand our presence on the PGA TOUR Champions.”

About Andy Harris – PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour Representative

Harris will serve as Tour Representative for the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Since 1999, Harris has represented numerous brands on Tour, including Maxfli, Aldila, Tommy Armour Golf, Guerin Rife Putters, Element 21 Shafts, and Tour Edge Golf. His depth of experience and longstanding relationships in the industry make him a powerful asset to the Newton Golf Company team. He is also a proud member of the PGA of America.

Harris was also a member of Virginia Tech’s golf team. He played professional golf from 1985 to 1994, including time competing in South Africa and in three PGA TOUR events.

About Jeff Opheim – PGA TOUR Champions Representative

Opheim has been appointed as Tour Representative for the PGA TOUR Champions, bringing decades of experience and deep connections within the professional golf community, where he will continue to leverage his expertise in the senior professional golf circuit.

Over the course of his professional career, Opheim has held several key roles within the golf industry. He spent seven years as a golf representative for Wilson Sporting Goods before joining Callaway Golf Company, where he served as a tour representative for the LPGA Tour from 1998 to 2007, the PGA TOUR from 2008 to 2010, and the PGA TOUR Champions from 2011 to 2020. Most recently, he represented Tour Edge Golf on the PGA TOUR Champions from 2020 through 2024.

Opheim also was a member of both the NCAA Division III basketball and golf teams at Buena Vista University. During his collegiate golf career, he helped lead his team to two conference championships and finished as individual conference runner-up twice.

About Aki Yorihiro – Founder and Chief Technology Officer

In addition to serving as Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Newton Golf Company, Aki Yorihiro will continue to attract and influence top players on the LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR Champions—introducing them to the performance benefits of Newton Golf Company’s breakthrough technologies, including its Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters.

Newton Golf is trusted by many of the game’s top players, with more than 30 professionals on the PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour putting Newton Motion shafts in play. The company’s ambassador portfolio also includes 27 players on the PGA TOUR Champions—among them major champion Doug Barron.

All of NEWTON GOLF products can be found on www.newtongolfco.com .

Investor Alerts

Stay updated with the latest from Newton Golf! Investors and stakeholders can sign up for email alerts at newtongolfir.com/email-alerts to receive company news, updates, and strategic developments directly in your inbox.

About NEWTON GOLF

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@newtongolfco.com