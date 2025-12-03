Newton Golf Reports Record Black Friday Sales and Strongest November in Company History

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a leader in physics-based golf shaft technology, today announced that the Company achieved its highest single-day sales total in history on Black Friday, driven by continued demand for the Fast Motion and Motion shaft families. The Company also confirmed that November 2025 is the strongest November sales month in Newton’s history.

Black Friday generated the largest number of direct-to-consumer orders the Company has ever processed in a 24-hour period. Growth was fueled by rising tour adoption, increased brand visibility, strong repeat customer activity, and a significant influx of first-time buyers discovering the Newton brand.

“Black Friday was a record-breaking day for Newton and reflects the growing enthusiasm golfers have for our technology,” said Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf. “Fast Motion remains the most successful product launch in our history, and November’s performance shows that momentum is accelerating as more players experience our shaft technology.”

The Company reported elevated demand through Thanksgiving weekend and into Cyber Monday, including increased traffic on NewtonGolfCo.com and higher conversion rates across key product lines.

“We’re very encouraged by the strength of the fourth quarter to date,” Campbell said. “Newton’s technology platform, expanding tour presence, and growing international distribution continue to resonate with golfers. These record results reinforce the long-term opportunity ahead of us.”

Newton will provide a full update on fourth-quarter financial results and full-year 2025 performance in its next scheduled earnings release.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton’s mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that maximizes performance and consistency.

For more information, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com.

