Newton Golf Announces Insider Share Purchases After Strong Q3 Results

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Co. (NASDAQ: NWTG) said Friday that senior executives and a board member purchased shares of the company’s stock on the open market following the release of its third-quarter results.

The purchases were made by Chief Executive Officer Greg Campbell, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Clayborne and independent director Brett Hoge. In total, insiders bought 173,548 shares, bringing insider ownership to about 8.8%, the company said. All transactions were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 4.

“We delivered the largest revenue quarter in company history, with 113% year-over-year revenue growth and accelerating demand for the Fast Motion shaft,” Campbell said in a statement. “Our leadership team remains highly confident in the strength of our technology platform and the momentum we’re building across the industry. These personal share purchases reflect our belief in the long-term value we expect to create for shareholders.”

Newton reported $2.58 million in Q3 revenue, up 113% from a year earlier, and continued adoption of its shafts across the PGA Tour Champions, LPGA and Korn Ferry Tour. The company also expanded distribution in Japan and South Korea and said demand for its Fast Motion shaft continues to outpace earlier product launches.

Newton reaffirmed its 2025 revenue outlook of $7 million to $7.5 million. The company plans to introduce new premium shaft lines in 2026, expanding its Motion-based technology platform.

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

