Trade Surveillance & Monitoring Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 17.20%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Trade Surveillance & Monitoring, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Trade Surveillance & Monitoring, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Trade Surveillance & Monitoring, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.20% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Trade Surveillance & Monitoring landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Trade Surveillance & Monitoring Platforms

In an era where regulatory scrutiny and market complexity are intensifying, AI-enabled trade surveillance has emerged as a cornerstone technology for financial institutions aiming to detect market abuse, streamline compliance workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. From capital markets and asset management to retail brokerage and digital trading platforms, firms are rapidly adopting intelligent surveillance solutions to reduce false positives, accelerate investigations, ensure regulatory compliance, and stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated financial crime.

According to Vishal Jagasia, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “Trade surveillance platforms are no longer just about meeting regulatory checkboxes - they’re becoming essential to driving resilience, agility, and future-readiness in financial institutions. With the integration of AI, natural language processing, and advanced analytics, leading vendors are redefining how firms detect, investigate, and mitigate market abuse in an increasingly complex trading environment.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional Trade Surveillance & Monitoring platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top Trade Surveillance & Monitoring vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Trade Surveillance & Monitoring solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Trade Surveillance & Monitoring solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming trade surveillance solutions to reduce compliance costs, enhance detection accuracy, and improve investigation efficiency.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including ACA, b-next, Bloomberg L.P., Eventus, Features Analytics, Intellect Design Arena, List (An ION Company), LSEG, MCO (MyComplianceOffice), Nasdaq, NICE Actimize, OneTick (OneMarketData), S3, Scila, SteelEye, Trading Technologies, and Trillium Surveyor.

Why This Matters for Trade Surveillance & Monitoring Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of trade surveillance solution providers, these insights are critical for identifying emerging market needs, sharpening competitive positioning, and capturing growth opportunities. As regulatory pressures and digital transformation reshape financial services, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver enterprise-grade scalability, advanced security, and AI-driven intelligence that not only ensures compliance but also delivers measurable ROI through improved efficiency and reduced risk exposure.

Market Share: Trade Surveillance & Monitoring, 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: Trade Surveillance & Monitoring, 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on Trade Surveillance & Monitoring market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Trade Surveillance & Monitoring market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

