Mortuary Equipment Market to Hit USD 2.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure and Death Care Services – SNS Insider

Austin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortuary Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Mortuary Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The increasing demand for advanced, automated equipment, a growing aging population, and a rise in chronic and communicable diseases have contributed to a higher mortality rate worldwide, fueling the need for efficient and hygienic mortuary solutions.





Get a Sample Report of Mortuary Equipment Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5935

Mortuary Equipment Market Overview:

The world mortuary equipment market is seeing consistent growth on the back of a growing demand for sophisticated systems that guarantee hygiene, operational efficiency, and improved safety in body storage and handling. The growing mortality rate due to age-related disease, accidents, pandemics, and non-communicable diseases, along with expanding investments in healthcare and forensic infrastructure, is driving the pace of adoption of technologically advanced mortuary equipment. In addition, the incorporation of automated processes and electronic monitoring in mortuary processes has enhanced procedural effectiveness, minimizing manual handling hazards and capacity planning.

The U.S. Mortuary Equipment Market was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 0.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.46%. This growth is primarily driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, high elderly mortality rates, and a growing demand for contemporary funeral services. In addition, increased investments in funeral homes, hospitals, and research centers continue to generate substantial opportunities for mortuary equipment manufacturers.

Key Mortuary Equipment Companies Profiled in the Report

Holland Supply

MortuaryMall.com

Link Mortuary Equipment

Slaughter Supply

American Crematory Equipment Company

Lynch Supply

Cemetery Funeral Supply

Buy Mortuary Equipment

William Kenyon

Mobi Medical Supply

Affordable Funeral Supply

Mopec

LEEC Limited

Flexmort

Ferno-Washington

Junkin Safety Appliance Company

Mortech Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Spencer Italia

Roftek Ltd

Mortuary Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.25 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.13 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.08% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

By Equipment Type

The refrigeration units segment dominated the mortuary equipment market in 2023, with a revenue share of 30.25%. These units are critical in keeping human remains for long durations in hospitals, funeral homes, and forensic facilities. Their universal use is because of their dependability, cleanliness levels, and compatibility with temperature-control technologies.

Conversely, the autopsy equipment and platforms segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The hike is due to the increased demand for forensic pathology services and more autopsy procedures within medical and academic facilities. Technologies such as ergonomic designs and cleanable stainless steel material have also added to their popularity.

By Type

The automated mortuary equipment segment led the market in 2023 with a strong market share of 75.16%. Automated systems save considerable labor, enhance hygiene levels, and decrease manual handling, which is particularly useful in high-volume premises. As emphasis grows on workplace safety and efficiency in operations, healthcare and funeral services providers are putting money into automated trolleys, lifts, and body transportation systems.

On the other hand, the manual equipment category is transforming with hybrid models but still lags in growth owing to operational inefficiencies compared to their automated versions.

By End-User

In 2023, forensic labs and hospitals were the biggest consumers of mortuary equipment. Academic and research institutions, however, are likely to experience the highest rate of adoption. With an expansion of anatomy and pathology programs in medical schools, there is a growing need for embalming systems, dissection tables, and cadaver storage units. These institutions need sophisticated mortuary systems to handle, preserve, and analyze human specimens, and this significantly increases equipment demand.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5935

Mortuary Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Trolleys

Refrigeration Units

Autopsy Platforms and Equipment

Embalming Workstation

Dissection Table

Other Accessories

By Type

Manual

Automated

By End-User

Hospitals

Funeral Homes

Research and Academic Institutions

Forensic Laboratories

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America was the top region contributing to the mortuary equipment market in 2023, accounting for a high 37.20% share. The region's position at the top is attributed to robust healthcare infrastructure, rising mortality rates, and a highly developed funeral industry. A high rate of adoption of technologically advanced mortuary systems also contributes to the region's dominance, due to supporting reimbursement policies and strict regulatory needs.

During this period, the Asia Pacific is also expected to experience the highest growth rate up to 2032, primarily due to the fast pace of urbanization, increasing investments in healthcare, and widening medical education networks in nations such as China, India, and Japan. The increased focus on hospital infrastructure modernization and growing death rates in populous countries are spurring the implementation of new mortuary systems in the region.

Recent Developments:

January 2025 – Holland Supply launched its “Must-Have Funeral Products for 2025,” which included premium mortuary trolleys and lifts designed for optimal mobility and space-saving in mortuary environments.

launched its “Must-Have Funeral Products for 2025,” which included premium mortuary trolleys and lifts designed for optimal mobility and space-saving in mortuary environments. January 2025 – Link Mortuary Equipment introduced the SS150XLC Single Deck System, engineered for full-size cargo vans, accommodating wider cots and stretchers for increased body transport efficiency.

introduced the SS150XLC Single Deck System, engineered for full-size cargo vans, accommodating wider cots and stretchers for increased body transport efficiency. March 2024 – LEEC Limited unveiled its new Modular Mortuary Cold Rooms, which feature energy-efficient refrigeration and customizable configurations for funeral homes and forensic labs.

unveiled its new Modular Mortuary Cold Rooms, which feature energy-efficient refrigeration and customizable configurations for funeral homes and forensic labs. October 2024 – Flexmort launched the FoldaCool Mortuary Cooling System, a portable and foldable refrigeration solution ideal for disaster management scenarios.

launched the FoldaCool Mortuary Cooling System, a portable and foldable refrigeration solution ideal for disaster management scenarios. In June 2024, Mopec introduced the Maestro Autopsy Platform, incorporating advanced fluid management systems and hands-free operation for improved workflow and sanitation.

introduced the Maestro Autopsy Platform, incorporating advanced fluid management systems and hands-free operation for improved workflow and sanitation. September 2024 – MortuaryMall.com began distributing the new Elevated Cadaver Trolley from Ferno, which features battery-powered height adjustments and all-terrain wheels for flexible movement.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting:

The global death rate increased by 8.7% from 2018 to 2023 due to the rise in chronic diseases and the aging population, contributing significantly to mortuary equipment demand.

North America had the highest mortuary facility penetration at 82% in hospitals and 71% in funeral homes, followed by Europe at 77%.

Due to wear and tear and evolving standards, the average replacement cycle for mortuary refrigeration units is 6–8 years, driving consistent market demand.

Asia Pacific recorded a 14% increase in healthcare infrastructure spending, with 22% of new hospitals integrating advanced mortuary systems in their design.

68% of funeral homes in the U.S. reported using automated mortuary handling systems, reflecting a trend toward modernization and labor efficiency.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Mortuary Equipment Market by Equipment Type

8. Mortuary Equipment Market by Type

9. Mortuary Equipment Market by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports:

Pet Funeral Services Market Forecast 2024–2032

Burial Insurance Market Forecast 2024–2032

Hospital Services Market Forecast 2024–2032

Cold Chain Equipment Market Forecast 2024–2032

Anatomic Pathology Market Forecast 2024–2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.