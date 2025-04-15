Biological PCR Technology Market Forecast: From $14.65 Billion in 2024 to $28.93 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Towards Healthcare research, the global biological PCR technology market size was valued at USD 14.65 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 28.93 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Biological PCR Technology Market Overview

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a laboratory technique used to amplify DNA sequences. PCR uses a short synthetic DNA fragment called primers to choose a segment of the genome for amplification and synthesize DNA in multiple rounds. The major components of a PCR technique include DNA template, DNA polymerase, oligonucleotides primers, deoxyribonucleotide triphosphate, and buffer systems. Real-time PCR, nested PCR, multiplex PCR, quantitative PCR, and arbitrary primed PCR are the different types of PCR techniques.

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as infectious disorders necessitates screening and early detection of these disorders. This increases the use of biological PCR technology. Technological advancements drive the latest innovations in PCR technology, enhancing efficiency and efficacy. The increasing investments and collaboration promote the use of PCR technology. The growing genomics and proteomics research also contribute to market growth. PCR-based diagnostics have been increasingly adopted since the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Biological PCR Technology Market Trends

Growing Research and Development Activities: PCR technology possesses versatile applications in numerous fields, such as medicine and forensic sciences. PCR is widely used for the analysis of gene expression and gene mapping. It is also used to compare the genomes of two organisms in genomic studies.

Limitations & Challenges in the Biological PCR Technology Market

Lack of Skilled Professionals: Numerous developing and underdeveloped countries have a lack of skilled professionals to handle complex PCR technology procedures. This affects the ultimate outcomes and may lead to false positives or false negatives.

Miniaturized PCR Device: A Market Opportunity

Ongoing research efforts focus on miniaturizing PCR devices to reduce overall costs and improve data quality. Miniaturization refers to scaling down the volume of a reaction mixture or assay in molecular biology. It uses less sample for the assay procedure while providing enhanced sensitivity and efficiency. Some studies report that miniaturized devices can reduce experimental costs by 75%. Miniaturization offers high-resolution genomic and NGS libraries and simplifies scaling of an assay from low throughput to high throughput.

The advancements in microfluidic technology create ample opportunities for the biological PCR technology market players to develop miniaturized PCR devices. Miniaturizing PCR technology expedites the speed of DNA amplification due to the high surface-to-volume ratio, smaller thermal capacity, and larger heat transfer. This technology also has the potential for parallel reactions and enhanced portability.

Regional Analysis

Increasing Investments Dominated North America

North America dominated the global market in 2024. Technological advancements and state-of-the-art research and development facilities are the major growth factors of the market in North America. Favorable government policies and increasing investments support the use of PCR technology. The growing focus on genomics and proteomics research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology development boosts the market. The presence of established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contributes to R&D funding. This encourages companies to develop novel PCR-based diagnostics, propelling the biological PCR technology market.

United States: The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) supports PCR-based research through collaborations and funding. The FY2025 NHGRI’s Presidential Budget request for Genomic and Medicine is around $105.5 million, an increase of 0.4% from FY2023.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious disorders, genetic disorders, and other chronic disorders potentiate the need for PCR technology. The burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors augment the market. The rapidly changing demographics and the rising geriatric population increase the demand for personalized medicines. PCR-based diagnostics help healthcare professionals provide personalized medicines based on the patient’s conditions. The increasing healthcare expenditure favors the adoption of PCR technology in healthcare organizations, fueling the biological PCR technology market.

China: The National Medical Products Administration regulates the approval of PCR-based diagnostics in China. The Chinese government supports PCR research through funding and various policies.

Segmental Outlook

Product Type Insights

The reagents & consumables segment held a dominant presence in the biological PCR technology market in 2024. Some common reagents required for the PCR technique include primers, enzymes, and buffers. Numerous biotech companies sell reagents and consumables to help researchers refill their PCR technique requirements. This enables researchers to conduct PCR experiments in the laboratory through kits. They are comparatively affordable and easy to use for amplifying DNA fragments. This eliminates the need to pay for every experiment. They also enable researchers to perform multiple experiments simultaneously.

End-User Insights

The diagnostic laboratories segment led the global biological PCR technology market in 2024. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders increases the need for diagnosing the conditions. Patients mostly prefer diagnostic laboratories due to the presence of skilled professionals and specialized equipment to detect particul ar diseases. Several government organizations emphasize screening and early disease detection of numerous disorders, favoring the segment’s growth. PCR technology has proven to be highly accurate, sensitive, and precise in detecting microbes responsible for disease causation.

Top Companies in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN

ABBOTT

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGAA

Bioneer Corporation

ILLUMINA Inc.

Promega Corporation

Eppendorf S



Recent Breakthroughs

In February 2025 , Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the acquisition of Stilla Technologies to complement Bio-Rad’s existing Digital PCR portfolio and accelerate the development of next-generation Digital PCR solutions. The acquisition was made to expand the business into applied research and clinical diagnostics.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Reagents

Consumables

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Molecular Testing Laboratories

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





