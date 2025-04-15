Newsweek Reveals Fourth Annual ‘World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors’

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, proudly unveiled today the honorees of its fourth annual World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors awards—a prestigious recognition of the automotive industry’s most forward-thinking visionaries, companies, and leaders. This year’s award ceremony will take place on April 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Newsweek’s headquarters at One World Trade Center, New York City.

These disruptors are redefining the future of mobility by leveraging artificial intelligence, electrification, sustainability, and advanced engineering to push the industry forward. From revolutionary powertrains to cutting-edge vehicle design, each honoree has played a pivotal role in shaping the next era of automotive innovation.

2025 World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Honorees:

Visionary Disruptor of the Year – Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes Maybach

Executive Disruptor of the Year – RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian

Design Disruptor of the Year – Volvo Cars

Research & Development Disruptor of the Year – Mercedes-Benz, Project Electric G-Class

Powertrain Disruptor of the Year – Porsche

Marketing Disruptor of the Year – Ford

Sustainability Disruptor of the Year – Kia

Community Disruptor of the Year – Bentley Motors

Technology Disruptor of the Year – Mercedes-Benz, Future Technologies Team

Legacy of Disruption Award – Tadge Juechter, Chevrolet

"The automotive industry is experiencing one of the most transformative periods in its history," said Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek. “These disruptors are not only responding to change but actively shaping what’s next. We’re honored to recognize their leadership and groundbreaking contributions."

"Being recognized as the Community Disruptor of the Year is an incredible honor for Bentley, and we sincerely thank Newsweek for this distinction at its New York event,” said Wayne Bruce, Chief Communications and DEI Officer. “At Bentley, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where everyone is empowered to do the best job possible as their authentic selves. Our commitment to inclusion and fostering a sense of belonging extends far beyond Crewe, as we believe that embracing diversity of people and thought not only fuels innovation but also drives global success.”

"For four years, we’ve celebrated the leaders and companies making the biggest impact on the automotive industry," said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Senior Editor, Autos at Newsweek. "Their innovation extends far beyond the vehicles themselves, influencing everything from consumer safety to environmental sustainability. These disruptors are setting the standard for the future of mobility."

The 2025 Auto Disruptors issue hits newsstands on April 18, 2025. This special edition includes two exclusive covers: one spotlighting RJ Scaringe alongside Rivian vehicles, and the other showcasing Michael Schiebe in Affalterbach. Both covers feature original photography captured exclusively for Newsweek.

For more details and the full article on the World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards, visit: newsweek.com/auto-disruptors-2025

