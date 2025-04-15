3D Printing Market Size to Exceed USD 134.58 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the 3D printing market size is expected to grow from USD 24.61 billion in 2024 to USD 29.29 billion in 2025, and ultimately reach USD 134.58 billion by 2034, driven by a strong CAGR of 18.52% between 2025 and 2034. The North America 3D printing market was evaluated USD 8.61 billion in 2024 and is representing a double digit CAGR of 18.56% during the forecast period.

The immense potential of 3D printing for innovations in construction, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors, along with its applications in 3D printed homes, metals, materials, and organ engineering, drives the growth of the 3D printing market.

The 3D Printing Market Study is Immediately Accessible, Sample Pages Ready for Your Review https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2718

3D Printing Market Key Findings:

North America dominated the global market by holding more than 35% of revenue share in 2024.

The industrial printer segment contributed the highest revenue share of 77% in 2024.

The stereolithography segment held more than 11% of total revenues in 2024.

The prototyping segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 55% in 2024.

The automotive segment generated more than 25% of revenue share in 2024.

By material, the metal segment contributed over 53% of global revenue in 2024.

By component, the hardware segment recorded more than 65% of total revenue in 2024.



3D Printing Market Overview

The 3D printing market revolves around the production of several constituents that were hard to produce economically by conventional manufacturing. The 3D printing technology enables the production of geometrically complex items by utilizing fewer materials than traditional manufacturing. It has transformed the digital computer-aided design (CAD) into a 3D component. The 3D printer plays a critical role in translating the CAD file into a 3D model. It is possible to 3D print in biomaterials to make complex tissue models with the help of this cutting-edge technology. The developments are made with material jetting, binder jetting, select laser sintering (SLS), and HP multi-jet fusion technologies.

The HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 enables the production of strong functional parts, capable of offering good chemical resistance for housings, enclosures, etc. However, the HP 3D High Reusability TPA enabled by Evonik provides finished products that are flexible and lightweight parts having rebound resilience. In November 2024, HP Inc. announced the outstanding innovations in polymer 3D printing and metal 3D printing along with strategic collaborations to encourage additive manufacturing across industries. The 3D printing materials market is expanding remarkably, and the 3D printing construction industry is impacting the market’s growth noticeably.

Groundbreaking Success of Leading Companies in 3D Printing

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Product/Service

1





3D Systems











EXT 220 MED printer FDA Clearance for 3D-printed VSP® PEEK Cranial Implants 60+ Cranioplasty Surgeries PEEK spine cages 2 ProtoLabs Axtra3D Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology 3 Desktop Metal Binder Jet 3D Printing Upgrade 4 Materialise 3 New Industrial 3D Printing Materials:

Polyamide 12S (PA 12S) Polyamide 11 (PA 11) Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polyamide (PA-CF)



Major Key Trends in the 3D Printing Market

Robust Production and Specialized Plastics and Composites: A wide array of networks of companies provide their support and solutions for production processes to expand the 3D printing businesses. The assistance of design software through automated cleaning and sorting solutions is enhancing post-processing technologies. Several materials having elasticity, conductivity, biocompatibility, and reduced UV sensitivity have been developed and certified.



A wide array of networks of companies provide their support and solutions for production processes to expand the 3D printing businesses. The assistance of design software through automated cleaning and sorting solutions is enhancing post-processing technologies. Several materials having elasticity, conductivity, biocompatibility, and reduced UV sensitivity have been developed and certified. Multi-material Printing and Hybrid Manufacturing: 3D printing enables the production of various materials with different properties in a single printed object. Multi-material printing reduced the need for material assembly by creating a diverse range of products through additive manufacturing. The different processes combine CNC machining and other technologies with additive manufacturing, and are moving towards more advancements.



3D printing enables the production of various materials with different properties in a single printed object. Multi-material printing reduced the need for material assembly by creating a diverse range of products through additive manufacturing. The different processes combine CNC and other technologies with additive manufacturing, and are moving towards more advancements. Automation in Manufacturing and Vapor Smoothing: The insertion of computer vision, AI, and thermal sensors into automation systems leads to labor savings and achieves cost efficiency. The adoption of vapor smoothing by several industries leads to improvements in surface finishes, which simplify production-level printing processes.



Also Read: Graphene in 3D Printing Market to Reach New Heights by 2034: Trends and Insights

Limitations & Challenges in the 3D Printing Market

Material Limitations and Slower for High Volume Manufacturing: 3D printing is still limited to certain materials than traditional manufacturing. This technology proves to be slower for large-scale production due to the individual printing of each part. The higher costs are required for large-scale production.



3D printing is still limited to certain materials than traditional manufacturing. This technology proves to be slower for large-scale production due to the individual printing of each part. The higher costs are required for large-scale production. High Initial Investments and Skill Requirements: The equipment, such as industrial-grade 3D printers, can be expensive, resulting in high costs of initial investments. A knowledge of 3D modelling and printer settings is required to use 3D printing. It requires skilled operation and setup.



The equipment, such as industrial-grade 3D printers, can be expensive, resulting in high costs of initial investments. A knowledge of 3D modelling and printer settings is required to use 3D printing. It requires skilled operation and setup. Intellectual Property Issues: It is possible to easily copy designs, which imposes risks and raises concerns about intellectual property.



For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Development of 3D Printing Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

3D printing is becoming a rapidly changing and exciting sector with excellent innovations. It is transforming the existing industries and their industrial practices. On the basis of the global survey of Protolabs, about 77% of people believe the potential of this technology lies in the medical and healthcare sector.

The medical industry is incorporating the manufacturing of microscopic parts, while the construction industry, with housing, relies on 3D printing. The future of this technology relies on the advances in programmable 3D printing, AI-driven printing, 3D bioprinting, and in-situ printing.

According to the global survey by Protolabs on market growth, ecosystem maturation, and technological innovations in 3D printing in 2024, the 3D printing market will expand up to $ 57.1 billion by the end of 2028. Moreover, 70% of businesses printed more parts in 2023 than in the year 2022, while 80% of respondents reported that 3D printing enabled them to save substantial costs.



on market growth, ecosystem maturation, and technological innovations in 3D printing in 2024, the 3D printing market will expand up to by the end of 2028. Moreover, of businesses printed more parts in 2023 than in the year 2022, while of respondents reported that 3D printing enabled them to save substantial costs. It has also been stated that 47% of respondents said that they preferred 3D printing over other manufacturing methods, than 44% of people in 2023. About 77% of respondents believe that 3D printing will have the most significant impact on the medical industry.



Also Read: Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast (2025-2034): Trends, Growth Drivers, and Strategic Insights for a USD 125.94 Billion Industry

3D Printing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 29.29 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 134.58 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 18.52% Dominated Region in 2024 North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Component, Printer Type, Technology, Application, Vertical and Material and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

3D Printing Market Regional Analysis:

How big is the U.S. 3D Printing Market?

The U.S. 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 34.28 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 19.18% during the forecast period (2025-2034). Looking forward, Precedence Research estimates the market size to reach USD 34.28 billion by 2034.

North America Upholds the 3D Printing Market

North America held a significant revenue share in the 3D printing market in 2024. The second Annual Rocky Mountain Rep Rap Festival showcases the latest innovations in 3D printing from the U.S.-based partners. According to the lead AM simulation specialist of the Boeing Additive Manufacturing Intelligence Center, the efforts are made in developing and practicing the processes used in their workflows.

Some of the other specialists stated that the focus shifted towards research, qualification, and certification of products. There is a production of 3D solar modules from glass waste. The advancements in data analytics, process simulation, etc., are also driving the regional market’s growth significantly. The advanced manufacturing programs, defense-related research, and energy-related research are additional efforts made by many of the research centers.

Trajectory Momentum of the Northern American Countries in 3D Printing

United States: The leading market players in the 3D printing market in the U.S. are Stratasys, 3D Systems, HP Inc., and Materialise. In June 2024 , Stratasys announced the launch of the J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer for the medical sector to produce patient-centric and realistic anatomical models. 3D Systems announced the launch of advanced printing technologies and materials designed to meet several application needs and boost innovation.



The leading market players in the 3D printing market in the U.S. are Stratasys, 3D Systems, HP Inc., and Materialise. In , announced the launch of the J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer for the medical sector to produce patient-centric and realistic anatomical models. announced the launch of advanced printing technologies and materials designed to meet several application needs and boost innovation. Canada: Leostar Development Group Inc. is an Ontario construction startup that makes efforts to bring 3D printed housing to Canada through Printerra Inc. In 2022, a project for Habitat for Humanity completed the first 3D-printed building in Canada. Leostar is one of the leading companies in Canada to implement the standard for 3D Construction Printing Technology (3DCP).



Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

Europe to Experience Significant Growth with Product Offerings

Europe is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the 3D printing market during the predicted timeframe. Impossible Objects is a U.S.-based manufacturer having expertise in high-speed industrial 3D printers and composite materials. This company announced the launch of the world’s fastest CBAM 25 3D printer in Europe with its commercial availability. The Formnext Frankfurt 2024 Trade Show announces new 3D printers, where Mimaki Europe showcased its full-color 3D printing portfolio.

It has also highlighted the potential of its 3DUJ Series of printers in design, engineering, medical, and arts fields. The Mimaki in Europe is committed to education, offers discounts to universities, and gives hands-on experience to students. Mimaki Europe is renowned for its ability to print in over 10 million colors and utilize clear, translucent inks. These colors and inks are used by 3DUJ-553 and 3DUJ-2207 printers to produce art pieces and vibrant prototypes.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in Europe:

The European technological independence is established in the aerospace sector by increasing rapid prototyping for startups across Europe.

Europe is becoming a leading player in space manufacturing.

The launch of the Ariane 6 maiden flight showcases the great efforts of 3D printing in space missions.



Also Read: Industrial 3D Printing Market: USD 4.31 Billion in 2025, Expected to Reach USD 24.03 Billion by 2034

3D Printing Market Segmental Analysis:

Printer Type Analysis

By printer type, the industrial 3D printer segment dominated the 3D printing market in 2024. The huge adoption of 3D printing technology by defense and aerospace industries assists them in their ongoing research efforts. The aerospace OEMs and suppliers get benefits from these cost-effective ways to produce small batches of parts in a cost-effective manner. The creation of lightweight parts leads to considerable fuel savings. The manufacturing of 3D-printed rocket components in the aerospace sector drives segmental growth remarkably.

By printer type, the desktop 3D printer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The growing popularity of desktop 3D printers helps to reduce the cost of owning and operating an FDM machine. They reduce the cost and availability of consumables. The more personalized and customized solutions in the form of desktop 3D printers boost their adoption in the market.

Technology Analysis

By technology, the Stereolithography segment dominated the 3D printing market in 2024. The major advantage of Stereolithography in terms of speed drives its growth in the market, as curing is fast. The development of low-cost and accurate models is possible with the help of this cost-effective process. The production of extremely smooth parts having a good tolerance delivers accuracy.

By technology, the DLP, inkjet printing, DMLS, and EBM segments are expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages of digital light processing such a high level of detail, very good surface quality, hollowed components that are printable, and quick availability are driving segmental growth. The inkjet printing delivers high-quality, versatility, cost-effectiveness, low-maintenance, energy-efficiency, and compact size. The direct metal laser sintering assists in direct metal printing, production of strong functional parts, mass customization, and allows material reusability and smoothness. The electron beam melting offers high precision, cost efficiency, and design freedom.

Application Analysis

By application, the prototyping segment led the 3D printing market in 2024. The prototyping offers a clear vision, a user-centric design, error identification, cost-efficiency, enhanced communication, and speedy development. It is possible to achieve risk mitigation, boosted creativity, and streamlined development. The designers and developers benefit from prototyping tools in achieving speed and ease in their design and development.

By application, the functional parts segment is seen to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. They offer flexible design, rapid prototyping, print-on-demand feature, strong and lightweight parts, etc. It is potentially possible to achieve fast design and production by minimizing waste and adopting cost-effective ways. The ease of access to materials, environmentally friendly approach, and advanced healthcare drive segmental expansion in the market.

Vertical Analysis

By vertical, the automotive segment led the 3D printing market in 2024. 3D printing contributes to rapid prototyping in the automotive sector. The car manufacturers are enabled to produce prototypes quickly with the help of this process. The engineers are enabled to test their designs rapidly, which also reduces lead times and production costs.

By vertical, the dental, fashion and jewelry, and food segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. 3D printing offers prototyping, design validation, wax models for lost wax casting, direct 3D-printed metal jewelry, etc. This technique also delivers customization and small-batch production. It is possible to create 3D printed eyewear, handbags, and footwear.

Also Read: Ceramic 3D Printing Market: USD 3.49 Billion by 2034, Growing at 28.52% CAGR

Material Analysis

By material, the metal segment held the largest share of the 3D printing market in 2024. With the use of metal 3D printing technology, it becomes easy to get products to the market faster and reduce manufacturing costs. This technology replaces inefficient manufacturing workflows and enables the design of geometrically complex parts.

By material, the polymer segment is registering a solid CAGR during the predicted timeframe. The polymer 3D printing delivers improved sustainability, increased complexity, and reduced costs. It also offers rapid prototyping. It allows the use of a 3D printer with active temperature control for managing heat production.

Component Analysis

By component, the hardware segment dominated the 3D printing market in 2024. The benefits, such as design flexibility, design freedom, and quality, drive segmental growth in the market. Moreover, efficient manufacturing, faster production, and customization are delivered to the industrial workflows.

By component, the software segment is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. 3D printing allows the creation of new shapes, decentralized production, and risk reduction. Moreover, the waste minimization, sustainability, and production on demand drive the expansive reach of the market.

Related Topics You May Find Useful:

Dental 3D Printing Market to Reach $41.09 Billion by 2034: Growth, Trends & Analysis:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dental-3d-printing-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dental-3d-printing-market Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D Printing Market: Global Size, Trends & Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/fused-deposition-modeling-3d-printing-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/fused-deposition-modeling-3d-printing-market Space 3D Printing Market: Satellite, Spacecraft & Rovers Applications, Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/space-3d-printing-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/space-3d-printing-market Dental 3D Printing Devices Market: Trends, Technologies and Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dental-3d-printing-devices-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dental-3d-printing-devices-market 3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Innovations, Applications, and Global Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-medical-devices-market 3D Printing Plastics Market: Growth, Applications, and Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-plastics-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-plastics-market 3D Printing High-Performance Plastic Market: Size, Share, and Regional Analysis to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-high-performance-plastic-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-high-performance-plastic-market 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market: Innovations, Applications, and Global Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-in-medical-applications-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-in-medical-applications-market Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market: Growth, Applications, and Forecast to 2034:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/medical-3d-printing-plastics-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/medical-3d-printing-plastics-market Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market: Trends, Applications, and Future Growth (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/aerospace-3d-printing-materials-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/aerospace-3d-printing-materials-market 3D Printing Robot Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-robot-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-robot-market 4D Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034):

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/4d-printing-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/4d-printing-market Digital Printing Market: "Digital Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/digital-printing-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/digital-printing-market 3D Food Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-food-printing-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-food-printing-market Printing Inks Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/printing-inks-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/printing-inks-market Hybrid Printing Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/hybrid-printing-technologies-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/hybrid-printing-technologies-market 3D Printing Medical Implants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-medical-implants-market

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-medical-implants-market 3D Printing in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) :

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/3d-printing-in-healthcare-market

3D Printing Market Top Companies

Stratasys Ltd.

EnvisionTec, Inc.

Materialise

3D Systems, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

GE Additive

Voxeljet AG

Made In Space

Canon Inc.



Major Breakthroughs by Leaders in the 3D Printing Market

1) Materialise NV

Headquarters: Leuven, Belgium

Leuven, Belgium Recent Innovations: CO-AM Quality & Process Control (QPC) Software: Introduced to enhance the adoption of additive manufacturing for volume production by enabling comprehensive quality monitoring and data analysis throughout the manufacturing process. ​



2) Stratasys Ltd.

Headquarters: Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, and Rehovot, Israel.​

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, and Rehovot, Israel.​ Recent Innovations: Collaboration with NASCAR: Teamed up with NASCAR to produce 3D-printed parts, demonstrating the application of 3D printing technology in the automotive racing industry.



3) Voxeljet AG

Headquarters: Friedberg, Bavaria, Germany.​ Wikipedia

Friedberg, Bavaria, Germany.​ Recent Innovations: High Speed Sintering (HSS) Technology: Introduced a powder-based 3D printing process that produces functional plastic parts from materials such as polyamide 12 (PA12) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), employing an ink jetting process for rapid and efficient production.



Recent Breakthroughs in the 3D Printing Market

In November 2024 , Supernova announced the launch of a new ecosystem for polymer additive manufacturing by introducing its viscogels materials and the Pulse Production Platform at Formnext 2024.



, announced the launch of a new ecosystem for polymer additive manufacturing by introducing its viscogels materials and the Pulse Production Platform at Formnext 2024. In November 2024, EOS announced the launch of the EOS P3 NEXT industrial 3D printer at Formnext 2024.



The 3D Printing Market is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:

By Printer Type

Industrial 3D Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

By Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Stereolithography

Fuse Deposition Modeling

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Inkjet Printing

Polyjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Digital Light Processing

Laser Metal Deposition

Others



By Application

Functional Parts

Tooling

Prototyping



By Vertical

Industrial 3D Printing Automotive Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Consumer Electronics Industrial Power & Energy Others

Desktop 3D Printing Educational Purpose Fashion & Jewelry Objects Dental Food Others





By Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic



By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2718

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter