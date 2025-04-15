BBB National Programs Launches 'Beyond the Influence' Podcast to Promote Transparent and Authentic Influencer Advertising

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BBB National Programs launches its podcast, "Beyond the Influence," a new series that delves into the world of influencer marketing, exploring the lives, partnerships, and best practices of renowned influencers and athletes.

Through candid conversations and expert insights, the series reveals the strategies behind successful influencer marketing and endorsement campaigns, emphasizing the importance of transparency and authenticity in partnerships.

Hosted by BBB National Programs’ Tueré Rodriguez, the podcast kicks off with guest Martin Bowier, Director of Influencer & Talent Marketing for the National Football League (NFL), who shares behind-the-scenes stories that provide listeners with an understanding of influencer marketing within one of the world's most popular sports leagues.

"This podcast is a valuable resource for influencers and brands, offering insights and practical advice on truthful and transparent advertising practices that drive responsible marketing campaigns," said Rodriguez. "These are authentic stories from the people who have lived them, providing listeners with real-world experiences and lessons."

Episode Guide

Episode 1: Tackling Influencer Marketing

Guest: Martin Bowier, Director of Influencer & Talent Marketing, NFL

Martin Bowier, Director of Influencer & Talent Marketing, NFL Episode 2: Beyond the Game: Clinton Portis on Perseverance, Brand Partnerships, and the Future of NIL

Guest: Clinton Portis, 2x Pro Bowl Running Back & Current Coach for Delaware State University Hornets

Clinton Portis, 2x Pro Bowl Running Back & Current Coach for Delaware State University Hornets Episode 3: Beyond the Court: Ty Young's Journey

Guest: Tamera “Ty” Young, Former WNBA player & Current Assistant Coach for the Chicago Sky

Tamera “Ty” Young, Former WNBA player & Current Assistant Coach for the Chicago Sky Episode 4: Content Queens: Building a Personal Brand

Guests: Olivia Davis and Zainab Okeowo, Fashion and Beauty Content Creators and Brand Ambassadors

Olivia Davis and Zainab Okeowo, Fashion and Beauty Content Creators and Brand Ambassadors Episode 5: Tackling Two Passions: Endurance on and off the Court

Guest: Tommie Harris, 3x Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle and Current Country Music Artist

Tommie Harris, 3x Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle and Current Country Music Artist Episode 6: Luxury, Lifestyle, and Influence

Guests: Kirstie Pike and Christine Diaz, Award-Winning Luxury, Lifestyle, and Fashion Content Creators

Watch the trailer and subscribe to the podcast here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.