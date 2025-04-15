Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 April 2025

Corporate Announcement 13/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 March 2025.

NAV per share in USD: 2613.83

The performance during March is 0.55% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.72 % in USD. The return in March is positively affected by policy payouts.

Assets under management (AUM) are 264.0 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR is published on the website of Nasdaq Copenhagen under the section AIF Companies and Funds, where the bid and ask prices are published. The daily NAV in EUR is calculated as the most recently published NAV in USD divided by the European Central Bank’s EUR/USD reference rate on the relevant day.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.





Attachment