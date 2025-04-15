Major League Pickleball and Gray Media Announce Local Media Partnerships to Provide Expanded 2025 MLP Event Distribution in Multiple Team Markets

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) and Gray Media today announced local media partnerships that will provide expanded distribution in multiple MLP team markets during the 2025 season, bringing thrilling, professional coed team pickleball to local fans.

Viewers in the Atlanta Bouncers, Carolina Hogs, St. Louis Shock, and Columbus Sliders home markets and surrounding markets can expect a collection of team matches to air throughout the season, beginning with the league’s first two events - MLP Orlando (Apr. 24-27) and MLP Columbus (May 1-4).

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Atlanta Bouncers matches on Peachtree Sports Network

Saturday, Apr. 26, at 2 p.m. ET vs. New Jersey 5s (MLP Orlando)

Friday, May 2, at 4 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Slice (MLP Columbus)

Sunday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. Columbus Sliders (MLP Columbus)



Carolina Hogs matches on the Palmetto Entertainment and Sports Network

Saturday, Apr. 26, at Noon ET vs. defending champion Dallas Flash (MLP Orlando)

Friday, May 2, at 2 p.m. ET vs. Orlando Squeeze (MLP Columbus)

St. Louis Shock matches on Matrix Midwest

Sunday, Apr. 27, at 11 a.m. ET vs. D.C. Pickleball Team (MLP Orlando)

Thursday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta Bouncers (MLP Columbus)

Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m. ET vs. Columbus Sliders (MLP Columbus)



Columbus Sliders matches on Rock Entertainment Sports Network

Friday, April 25, at Noon ET vs. Dallas Flash (MLP Orlando)

Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m. ET vs. St. Louis Shock (MLP Columbus)

Sunday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta Bouncers (MLP Columbus)



“Growth in pickleball has been incredible over the past few years with the sport now being played by over 20 million people,” said Samin Odhwani, UPA Chief Strategy Officer. “We are excited to continue serving that audience and others by bringing Major League Pickleball to the masses and working with an incredible partner like Gray Media to serve fan bases in our local MLP team markets.”

“Gray is constantly adding new options to our free, over-the-air broadcast sports networks and we are excited to bring this coverage to the passionate and fast-growing Major League Pickleball fan base,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray Media.

The 2025 MLP season will feature a collection of 10 regular season events, the Mid-Season Tournament, and two weeks of the 2025 MLP Playoffs - all from April-August - in addition to the standalone MLP Cup in November. Full match scheduling and additional distribution information - on top of full event coverage on Pickleballtv and the Pickleballtv App - will be made available roughly 30 days prior to each event.

Check local listings for more information.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

