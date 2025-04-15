VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

 | Source: Valhi, Inc. Valhi, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. 

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


Recommended Reading

  • March 06, 2025 16:37 ET | Source: Valhi, Inc.
    VALHI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

    Dallas, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) reported net income attributable to Valhi stockholders of $22.8 million, or $.80 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024...

    Read More
    VALHI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS
  • March 06, 2025 16:15 ET | Source: Valhi, Inc.
    VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

    Dallas, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on...

    Read More
    VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND