Rivalry Announces Application for a Management Cease Trade Order for Late Filing of Annual Filings

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQB: RVLCF) ("Rivalry" or the "Company"), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for digital-first players, today announces that it will be late in filing its audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related certifications (the “Annual Filings”).

In response to the Annual Filings delay, the Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") that will prohibit the management of the Company from trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings are filed. No decision has yet been made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application. The Ontario Securities Commission may grant the application and issue the MCTO or it may impose an issuer cease trade order if the Annual Filings are not filed in a timely fashion. If the MCTO is granted, such an order would not generally affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade the securities of the Company pending the filing of the Annual Filings on SEDAR+.

As previously announced, the Company has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize long-term stakeholder value (the “Strategic Review”). The Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to utilize its current management resources to advance the Strategic Review, resulting in a delay of completing the Annual Filings by the April 30, 2025 deadline.

The Company is working on the preparation of the Annual Filings and expects to complete the Strategic Review and the Annual Filings by June 30, 2025. Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternate Information Guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

The Company confirms that it is not subject to any insolvency proceeding as of the date hereof. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date hereof.

Company Contact:

Steven Salz, Co-founder & CEO

ss@rivalry.com

Investor Contact:

investors@rivalry.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Strategic Review, the anticipated filing of the Annual Filings, the application for the MCTO and the granting thereof by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Company. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain required licenses; the esports and sports betting industry being a heavily regulated industry; the complex and evolving regulatory environment for the online gaming and online gambling industry; the success of esports and other betting products are not guaranteed; changes in public perception of the esports and online gambling industry; negative cash flow from operations and the Company’s ability to operate as a going concern; failure to retain or add customers; the Company having a limited operating history; operational risks; cybersecurity risks; reliance on management; reliance on third parties and third-party networks; exchange rate risks; risks related to cryptocurrency transactions; risk of intellectual property infringement or invalid claims; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and general economic, market and business conditions. For additional risks, please see the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 under the heading “Risk Factors”, and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.