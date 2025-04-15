VTRS INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Viatris Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until June 3, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Viatris class action lawsuit. Captioned Quinn v. Viatris Inc., No. 25-cv-00466 (W.D. Pa.), the Viatris class action lawsuit charges Viatris as well as certain of Viatris’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Viatris class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-viatris-class-action-lawsuit-vtrs.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Viatris is a global healthcare company.

The Viatris class action lawsuit alleges that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the headwinds impacting Viatris’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing the significance and risk associated with the impact of the failed inspection at its Indore facility and corresponding warning letter. In truth, the Viatris class action lawsuit alleges, Viatris’ efforts to downplay the ramifications of the failed U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) inspection fell short of reality, the impact to Viatris’ projected fiscal year 2025 finances from the combination of the ongoing remediation efforts at the facility, the inability for the facility to manufacture and ship key products for Viatris, particularly Lenalidomide, the inability for Viatris to convince the FDA to expand the exempt list to include such drugs, and an associated impact on shipments to other regions from the Indore facility was significant and resulted in much more than “a little bit” of a headwind.

The Viatris class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 27, 2025, Viatris announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance, attributing below-expectation guidance on “the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert.” On this news, the price of Viatris common stock fell by more than 15%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Viatris securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Viatris class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Viatris class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Viatris class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Viatris class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com