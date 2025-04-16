NovaSeeds Rebrands to NovaMeme; Announces Strategic Collaboration with Toobit

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSeeds, the next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) IDO platform, today announces its official rebrand to NovaMeme. The rebrand will coincide with the launchpad's strategic partnership with Toobit, an award-winning centralized exchange that offers both Spot and Futures cryptoasset trading.

"The transition from NovaSeeds to NovaMeme represents our renewed focus on the memecoin ecosystem. By integrating centralized and decentralized trading models, we combine the freedom offered by DeFi and the efficiency of CeFi," said Perry, founder of NovaMeme. "Aside from exposing new projects on NovaMeme to a wider audience, these features will enable traders to optimize their trading strategies, improve capital efficiency, and unlock deeper liquidity in DeFi and DEX ecosystems."

Backed by early funding from Bybit and Mantle Ecofund, NovaMeme's latest collaboration will bring centralized finance (CeFi) closer to the fast-evolving DeFi space, creating more accessible opportunities for traditional investors and bringing its scalability to the decentralized ecosystem.

Toobit is a crypto derivatives exchange with over 3 million registered users and over 1,000 traded pairs. The trading platform has an average daily trading volume of over $20 billion and has a proof-of-reserves of over $80 million.

By leveraging the exchange's established infrastructure, NovaMeme will connect DeFi innovators with millions of eager investors who are already comfortable with a trusted centralized exchange platform, accelerating fundraising efforts.

The collaboration will also mean immediate liquidity for tokens launched on the IDO platform, while opening up new markets for trading on Toobit—ensuring that early investors have the option to trade seamlessly once tokens hit the market.

"DeFi and CeFi are symbiotic, pushing from different perspectives the common goal of crypto adoption," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. "We see this partnership as an opportunity to create a more seamless, secure, and inclusive experience for crypto traders worldwide."

For more information about Toobit, visit: https://www.toobit.com

About NovaMeme

NovaMeme is a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) launchpad that empowers creators and traders. Dedicated to offering fair and innovative asset launch solutions, the fundraising platform bridges the gap between early-stage projects and the DeFi community. NovaMeme is community-first, and is supported by Mantle Ecofund, Bybit, Bybit Web3, Hashkey, and OKX.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

NovaMeme Contact:

Perry

pr@nova.meme

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e405db62-265c-4322-9739-e6a521a0f63d