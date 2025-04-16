Iveco Group announces the results of the Annual General Meeting

Turin, 16th April 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) (the Company) announces that its shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (the Board) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

At the AGM, the shareholders:

adopted the 2024 Annual Financial Statements;

approved the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of euro 0.33 per outstanding Common Share after due discussion of the Company’s Policy on additions to reserves and on dividends. IVG Common Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22 nd April 2025. The record date for the dividend will be 23 rd April 2025 and the dividend will be paid on 24 th April 2025;

granted Executive and Non-Executive Directors discharge from liability for the exercise of their duties in the Financial Year 2024;

(re)appointed Suzanne Heywood and Olof Persson as Executive Directors, (re)appointed Judy Curran, Tufan Erginbilgic, Clara Fain, Essimari Kairisto, Linda Knoll, Alessandro Nasi, and Lorenzo Simonelli as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Subsequently, the Board appointed Ms Heywood, Mr Persson and Mr Simonelli as Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Non-Executive Director, respectively;

re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the Company’s Independent Auditor;

approved an amended Remuneration Policy, with retrospective effect for the full year 2025 and replacing the Remuneration Policy adopted in December 2021;

authorised the assignment of equity awards to the Executive Directors under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2025-2029;

authorised the Board to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM. The new authorisation replaces the pre-existing one granted by the AGM on 17th April 2024.





Details of all matters discussed today at the AGM are available on the Company’s website (www.ivecogroup.com), where the Chair’s and the Chief Executive Officer’s presentations, as well as the voting results, will be posted shortly.

