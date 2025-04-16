Progressive Reports March 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended March 31, 2025:

March Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written $ 9,041 $ 7,746 17 % $ 22,206 $ 18,962 17 % Net premiums earned $ 6,787 $ 5,634 20 % $ 19,409 $ 16,149 20 % Net income $ 522 $ 893 (42 ) % $ 2,567 $ 2,331 10 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.89 $ 1.52 (42 ) % $ 4.37 $ 3.94 11 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (211 ) $ 59 (458 ) % $ (212 ) $ 156 (236 ) % Combined ratio 90.9 84.3 6.6 pts. 86.0 86.1 (0.1 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.4 0 % 587.7 587.3 0 %





March 31, (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 10,146 8,593 18 Direct – auto 14,771 11,855 25 Special lines 6,637 6,076 9 Property 3,576 3,209 11 Total Personal Lines 35,130 29,733 18 Commercial Lines 1,162 1,101 6 Companywide 36,292 30,834 18



