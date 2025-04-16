SECURITIES FRAUD CLASS ACTIONS HAVE SURVIVED MOTIONS TO DISMISS: Long-Term Shareholders of Driven Bands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN); Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS); Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Should Contact Grabar Law Office Today

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss the complaint.

If you have held Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares continuously since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands’ ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands’ car wash business segment.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that the allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT TO DO NOW: If you are a current Driven Brands shareholder who has held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $DRVN #DrivenBrands

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shareholders as allegations in a securities fraud class action complaint survives motion to dismiss.

Current Mercury Systems shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 3, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more or join click here: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now partially survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss that complaint. The underlying complaint alleges that Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY), through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury’s business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from “point-in-time” to “long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury’s projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the Complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that certain key allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Mercury Systems shares since prior to February 3, 2021, and would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $MRCY #MercurySystems

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

