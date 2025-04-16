LegalZoom to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the close of market.



Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.

LegalZoom First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jigc5g64 Dial In Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9eb7a32abc5b40619d25679588eae02d

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com , following the live event.

